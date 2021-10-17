CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins' Jerome Baker: Sustains head injury

 6 days ago

Baker picked up a head injury in the first quarter of...

3 NFL quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 6

Every Sunday, many NFL starting quarterbacks played badly enough to deserve being benched. Another week of NFL action, another trio of starting quarterbacks who deserved to be benched. There is a reason the league puts so many games on during the early-afternoon window. The NFL does not want to showcase...
Bruce Arians Says Running Back is on Thin Ice

Bruce Arians is not happy with Runnin Back Gio Bernard after the Bucs defeat of Miami last Sunday. Arians was happy with Bernards’s total scoring but his pass defense was not up to standards. “I was pleased with it at the end, I didn’t like when he got run over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Head Injury#Concussion#Jaguars#American Football
Bears trade with Dolphins to help Justin Fields, offense

In an attempt to bolster their anemic offense, the Chicago Bears got Justin Fields and the team’s attack some help by trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant. This, according to Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network. The move comes shortly after the Bears scored a 24-14 win over...
RUMOR: Dark horse trade destination for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, revealed

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains with the AFC South organization as it stands today, but the troubled signal-caller could soon be on the move. With the Miami Dolphins long being linked to Watson, who is still facing some very serious sexual assault allegations and presumably more than a few legal battles ahead, the Texans have continually tried to distance themselves from the former first round NFL Draft pick. In addition to the Dolphins, there is apparently at least one other team that has at least checked in on Watson and his availability via trade.
Dolphins release LB Shaquem Griffin from practice squad to make room for familiar face

The Miami Dolphins brought back a familiar face at linebacker but cut ties with an NFL fan favorite in the process. The Dolphins released linebacker Shaquem Griffin, a player beloved by football fans for his story of overcoming his amputated left hand to become a college football star at Central Florida and then reach the NFL, from their practice squad to make room to sign Vince Biegel. Biegel ...
Linebacker Lavonte David leaves game against Dolphins with leg injury

The Buccaneers are taking control of the ballgame as their are up 24-10 against the Miami Dolphins at halftime. But a defense which is already hurting due to injuries in the secondary, may have yet another injury to add to the list on defense. As the game was approaching halftime,...
Dolphins vs. Jaguars Injury Report Week 6 – Howard and Parker OUT

The Miami Dolphins have ruled out cornerback Xavien Howard and wide receiver DeVante Parker for their London matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This means the Dolphins will be without their best cornerback and (arguably) their best wide receiver for the game. I don’t know that this even needs to be said, but that’s obviously not ideal. This game is one that many Miami fans are hoping will be a turning point for the team. Doing so without these two guys is going to be a little more difficult. DeVante Parker missed last week’s game as well, while Xavien Howard played but was obviously not at full strength. The team’s other top cornerback, Bryon Jones is listed as questionable but expected to play. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are going to be looking to capitalize on the Dolphins’ banged-up secondary.
Tom Brady Suffers Injury in Win Over Dolphins; Will He Play Thursday?

Tom Brady addresses thumb injury entering short week vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Despite what the box score suggested, Tom Brady wasn't at 100% on Sunday. The Buccaneers quarterback suffered a right thumb injury in Tampa Bay's Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins and was seen...
