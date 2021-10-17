Chiefs' Juan Thornhill: Moving into starting role

The K.C. Chiefs got back to their familiar winning ways this week, beating the Washington Football team with a strong, albeit uneven, performance. Darrel Williams, filling in for the injured Clyde Edwards-Helaire, turned in an especially impressive game. While his yardage numbers were relatively modest—21 carries for 62 yards on the ground along with 3 catches for 27 yards—Williams punched in two crucial goal line touchdowns that enabled the Chiefs to establish a lead despite not playing sharply. Williams also converted a key 4th and 1, scampering for 5 yards on a drive that ended with a touchdown, which Williams ran in.

