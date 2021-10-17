CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs' Juan Thornhill: Moving into starting role

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

The Chiefs plan to start Thornhill at free safety in Sunday's game in Washington ahead of Daniel Sorensen, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Perhaps no player in the Chiefs' much-maligned defense...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs announce slew of roster moves on Tuesday

The Kansas City Chiefs announced a number of roster moves on Tuesday, some expected and some unexpected. After suffering an MCL sprain in the Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs have sent former first-round draft pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire to injured reserve. He’s expected to miss 2-3 weeks with his injury, but his placement on injured reserve guarantees he’ll be out for at least three weeks, missing games against Washington, Tennessee and the New York Giants.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Chiefs Make Three Roster Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that they have placed TE Jody Fortson on injured reserve. The team is also elevating LB Darius Harris and LB Christian Rozeboom from the practice squad. Fortson, 25, went undrafted out of Valdosta State back in 2019 before signing on with the Chiefs and making...
NFL
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Darrel Williams: On track for first career start

Williams is on track to make his first career start Sunday against Washington after the Chiefs placed Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. While head coach Andy Reid hasn't officially named a starter in place of Edwards-Helaire, Williams is in position to draw...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Arrowhead Pride

Steve Spagnuolo speaks on Daniel Sorensen and Juan Thornhill

Following what could end up being the most important of the three losses they’ve had this season — Sunday night’s 38-20 home loss to the Buffalo Bills — Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen has been a lightning rod for criticism. Now in his eighth season with the team, the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DT Derrick Nnadi explains role injuries have played in rough start of 2021

Injuries are just part of the game of football in the modern NFL. As the Kansas City Chiefs have slid in the AFC standings in recent weeks, availability is becoming a primary concern for the team as they scramble to get back into playoff contention. Both sides of the ball have had their share of players get hurt, and after a brutal matchup against Buffalo, the list has continued to expand.
NFL
610AM Sports Radio

Should the Chiefs move Chris Jones back inside?

Through the first five weeks of the Defensive End Chris Jones experiment, results have been discouraging. After a two-sack debut against the Browns in the season opener, Jones has struggled in three games since, and will miss the Week 6 game in Washington with a wrist injury. Once he's healthy, how should the Chiefs bring Jones back inside? Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson joined 610's The Drive early this week to give his take:
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Sorensen
Person
Ian Rapoport
FanSided

Darrel Williams makes case for bigger role in KC Chiefs offense

The K.C. Chiefs got back to their familiar winning ways this week, beating the Washington Football team with a strong, albeit uneven, performance. Darrel Williams, filling in for the injured Clyde Edwards-Helaire, turned in an especially impressive game. While his yardage numbers were relatively modest—21 carries for 62 yards on the ground along with 3 catches for 27 yards—Williams punched in two crucial goal line touchdowns that enabled the Chiefs to establish a lead despite not playing sharply. Williams also converted a key 4th and 1, scampering for 5 yards on a drive that ended with a touchdown, which Williams ran in.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Benched for Thornhill

Sorensen is expected to move into a reserve role Sunday in Washington, with Juan Thornhill replacing him as the Chiefs' starting free safety, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Sorensen's benching comes after he was primarily responsible for a 61-yard reception by Stefon Diggs and 53-yard touchdown catch by Dawson...
NFL
kshb.com

Chiefs starting LB Anthony Hitchens exits with injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Early in the second quarter, Kansas City Chiefs starting middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens left the game with an upper-body injury. On the first drive after the Chiefs took a 10-3 lead on Harrison Butker’s 52-yard field goal, Hitchens was injured attempting to tackle tight end John Bates.
NFL
FOX 2

Report: Juan Thornhill to start over Daniel Sorensen against Washington

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to reports, Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill will start against the Washington Football Team sending safety Daniel Sorensen to the bench. Sorensen has been on the receiving end of criticism following poor performances to start the season. Last Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Josh Allen completed several deep […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Statistics#Free Safety#American Football#Nfl Network#Pro Football Focus#Pro Football Reference
FanSided

KC Chiefs: Josh Gordon is primed for a bigger role in Week 7

Lost somewhere in the box score of the K.C. Chiefs’ gritty victory at Washington in Week 6 was a disappointing stat line for the newest member of the team. Wide receiver Josh Gordon, who signed with the team on Sept. 27th, was on the field for just 11 snaps against the Washington Football Team and received zero targets in those snaps.
NFL
kshb.com

Chiefs reportedly shake up starting lineup at Washington

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are poised to make some changes to the starting lineup in the search for some momentum after a 2-3 start to the 2021 season. Third-year safety Juan Thornhill will replace Daniel Sorenson in the Chiefs’ lineup against the Washington Football Team, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, but there also may be changes coming to the offensive line.
NFL
News-Democrat

Why safety Juan Thornhill should continue to improve, if the KC Chiefs stick with him

The initial month as an NFL player felt like a whirlwind to Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill, spliced into a game that was faster than any he’d played before. Gradually, though, the game slowed down for him. He played more freely with his speed and athleticism. And until he sustained a knee injury in the Chiefs’ 2019 regular-season finale, he’d blossomed into a key piece of Kansas City’s defensive turnaround.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Jody Fortson: Lands on IR

The Chiefs placed Fortson (Achilles) on injured reserve Saturday. As expected, Fortson has landed on IR after an MRI confirmed that he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during the Chiefs' Week 6 win. The reserve tight end recorded five catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns across six games during the 2021 campaign. Noah Gray and Blake Bell will likely see more opportunities behind Travis Kelce with Fortson out for the year.
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy