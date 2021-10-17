CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros: Should Jason Castro Pick Up a Start in the ALCS?

By Kenny Van Doren
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Astros dropped Game 2 of the ALCS, after an abysmal first two innings from Luis Garcia, who excited with right-knee discomfort, and Jake Odorizzi, who entered play with a 13-minute delay due to his warmup. Both pitchers surrendered grand slams to the Boston Red Sox (first team...

climbingtalshill.com

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
Nick Pivetta
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox fans use profane Jose Altuve chant during Game 3

Jose Altuve was targeted by Boston Red Sox fans with a profane chant during Game 3 of the ALCS at Fenway Park on Monday night. Red Sox fans could be heard chanting, “f— Altuve” during Game 3. The chants began early in the game, according to reporters in attendance. The chants continued even in the third inning after Altuve was unable to pick a throw that bounced into second while covering the bag.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox radio broadcast accuses Framber Valdez of cheating

The performance of Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez in Game 5 of the ALCS had Red Sox radio broadcasters wondering about cheating. Framber Valdez was absolutely dealing during the first few innings of his start in Game 5 of the ALCS. Through four, the pitcher held Boston hitless. He was...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa has message for Ryan Tepera after cheating allegations

Carlos Correa had a message for Ryan Tepera after Correa’s Houston Astros knocked Tepera’s Chicago White Sox out of the playoffs on Tuesday. Correa’s Astros won Game 4 of their ALDS with the White Sox 10-1 in Chicago on Tuesday to clinch the series. The Astros had 10 runs on 14 hits in the game. Correa went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Astros#Alcs#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#Mlb Com
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
MLB
theScore

Astros' Greinke starting Game 4 of ALCS, will be his 1st start in a month

Zack Greinke hasn't been a factor in the Houston Astros' postseason run. Now, he's being asked to try to save their season. The veteran right-hander will start Game 4 of the ALCS on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Astros manager Dusty Baker announced after his team's Game 3 loss, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

How the Astros and Red Sox stack up in the ALCS

For the season, Astros starters had a 3.60 ERA (fifth in the majors) compared to 4.49 for the Red Sox (17th). But for this series, it might all boil down to the severity of Lance McCullers Jr.’s forearm tightness. The righthander, whose 3.16 regular-season ERA was second among AL qualifiers, was having a splendid postseason until exiting the ALDS clincher against the White Sox after four innings. If he’s OK, he’d be set for Game 3 and, if necessary, Game 7. Framber Valdez (11-6, 3.14, pictured) figures to get the ball in Game 1, with Luis Garcia (11-8, 3.30) and José Urquidy (8-3, 3.62) options for Game 2. Should McCullers be a no-go, Zack Greinke (11-6, 4.16) would likely go back to starting, unless Dusty Baker would turn to Jake Odorizzi (6-7, 4.21), who was left off the ALDS roster. Nathan Eovaldi (11-9, 3.75), Boston’s likely Game 1 pitcher, is off to a good postseason start (1-0, 2.61 ERA, 0.77 WHIP 16 strikeouts in 10.1 innings) but got hammered in his only outing against the Astros this year, surrendering five runs and 11 hits in 5.2 innings at Fenway Park. Chris Sale (5-1, 3.16) isn’t his pre-Tommy John self just yet, as evidenced by the five runs he gave up in his Game 2 ALDS start in just one inning. Eduardo Rodriguez (13-8, 4.74) turned in one mediocre ALDS start and a clunker. Nick Pivetta (9-8, 4.53) personifies erratic: unhittable one day and mashable the next.
MLB
wsau.com

Giants, Red Sox and Astros Pick Up Wins

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (WSAU) — The San Francisco Giants took game one of their Division Series with Los Angeles, topping the Dodgers 4-0 on Friday night. Logan Webb tossed 7 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball for the win. Walker Buehler gave up three runs in 6 1/3. The Giants got...
MLB
foxbaltimore.com

Astros Back In ALCS

CHICAGO (AP) — It was Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman once again. The Houston Astros are going to the AL Championship Series for the fifth straight year. Their October-tested stars led the way. Altuve hit a three-run homer and scored four times, and Houston eliminated the Chicago White...
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

167K+
Followers
359K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy