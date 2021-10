Ottawa Senators fans were able to breathe a deep sigh of relief last week when the team announced they had finally signed Brady Tkachuk to a seven-year contract extension. Tkachuk, 22, had been without a contract for the 2021-22 season, which meant he missed all of training camp as well as his team's first three games. Thankfully, they were able to perform well without him, winning two of those three games. Now, they will have their leader and best all around player going forward, as he is expected to be in the lineup on Thursday when they take on the San Jose Sharks.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO