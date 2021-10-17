Two Westbound Lanes Of SR-52 Closed As Pasco County Utilities Fix Water Main Break

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Pasco County Utilities is actively working to repair a ruptured 16-inch reclaimed water main at 8811 State Road 52 in Hudson.

Two westbound lanes of State Road 52 have been closed so repairs can begin.

One lane remains open and traffic is flowing.

Residents will not experience an interruption in service or detours because of the repair work. There is no risk to public health.

Please be advised that Pasco County Utilities crews are expected to be on-site through next week. A completion date for the repair is not known at this time.

