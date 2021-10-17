CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasco County, FL

Two Westbound Lanes Of SR-52 Closed As Pasco County Utilities Fix Water Main Break

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YErxT_0cTwR3P100

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Pasco County Utilities is actively working to repair a ruptured 16-inch reclaimed water main at 8811 State Road 52 in Hudson.

Two westbound lanes of State Road 52 have been closed so repairs can begin.

One lane remains open and traffic is flowing.

Residents will not experience an interruption in service or detours because of the repair work. There is no risk to public health.

Please be advised that Pasco County Utilities crews are expected to be on-site through next week. A completion date for the repair is not known at this time.

  • Florida Man Caught On Camera Having “Horseplay’ With A Miniature Horse
  • FBI Offering $15,000 Reward In Murder Of Florida Teen Nykeria Simmons
  • Study: Florida Gov. DeSantis Ended Biden’s COVID Handouts, And “Kicked The Economy Into Overdrive”
  • Sheriff Seeking Murder Suspect In Killing Of 74-Year-Old Florida Woman
  • Marine Jailed After Criticizing Military Leaders For Afghanistan Withdrawal Found Guilty Of All Charges
  • Walmart Goes “Woke” Pushing CRT, Telling White Cashiers And Shelf-Stockers That They Are The Privileged Members Of ‘White Supremacy System’

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Housing Authority, Veteran Services, And Health And Human Services Office Location To Reopen For Walk-In Traffic

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL. – The Hernando County Housing Authority, Veteran Services, and Health and Human Services administrative office building, located at 621 W. Jefferson Street in Brooksville, will reopen to the public for walk-in traffic beginning Monday, October 25, 2021. Office hours for these departments are Monday through Friday, 8...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Pinellas Park Police: Two Overnight Crashes, Riverview Woman Killed

PINELLAS PARK, FL. – On Saturday at approximately 12:45 AM, the Pinellas Park Police Department responded to Lake Allen Dr and 118th Ave for a single-vehicle crash. Once on the scene, fire department personnel was working to extricate a female driver from the vehicle. The female driver, 24-years-old from Riverview, was later transported to a local hospital but died from injuries sustained in the crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco County, FL
Government
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Hudson, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Free Press - TFP

Two-Vehicle Crash In Auburndale Involving A Polk County Deputy

POLK COUNTY, FL. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Auburndale Friday evening, October 22, 2021. At around 5:50 p.m. a black Chevrolet Impala was traveling eastbound on Derby Avenue. As the Impala approached the Jersey Road intersection, the car failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the passenger side of a PCSO-marked patrol vehicle driven by a female deputy.
The Free Press - TFP

One Injured In Largo House Fire Wednesday

LARGO, FL. – At approximately 10:35 AM, Largo Fire Rescue units responded to a structure fire at King’s Manor Manufactured Home Community at 1399 Belcher Rd. South. Upon arrival, crews found a fully involved manufactured home on fire. The occupant of the residence was not home. Crews successfully extinguished the...
LARGO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Economy#Reclaimed Water#Caught On Camera#Crt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Free Press - TFP

Haines City First “Senior Expo” Scheduled For Nov. 5

HAINES CITY — What’s available for seniors in the Haines City area?. There’s a great way to find out. The City of Haines City and Visit Central Florida are presenting the first-ever Senior Expo on Nov. 5. This event will allow local seniors to better know what programs, activities, and services are available.
The Free Press - TFP

Gas Soars To $7.59 A Gallon In California Town As Prices Hit Multi-Year Highs Nationwide

The price of gasoline in a remote California town reached $7.59 per gallon this week as energy costs continue to rise nationwide and show no sign of slowing down. The town — Gorda, California — is located in a rural part of the state about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco and is known for its high gasoline prices due to its distance from other areas with gas pumps, according to ABC 7. The price of premium-grade gasoline, used for cars with engines that require higher octane fuel, in Gorda surged to nearly $8.50 per gallon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
74K+
Followers
10K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy