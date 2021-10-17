CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Ghrelin Aids Weight Loss; FDA Says Cut Salt; More Bariatric Surgeries With Medicaid

By Kristen Monaco
MedPage Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigher levels of fasting ghrelin helped induce abdominal visceral fat loss and improved insulin sensitivity in people who followed the green-Mediterranean diet. "The findings suggest fasting ghrelin levels may serve as a valuable indicator of cardiometabolic health following weight loss," said senior study author Iris Shai, PhD, of Harvard T.H. Chan...

www.medpagetoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

5 Major Dangers of Visceral Fat—And How You Can Lose It

Over a third of Americans are obese or overweight. According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, 61 percent of Americans had unwanted weight changes during the pandemic. Being isolated for over a year did not help people's weight loss or fat-burn goals. While fat cells are crucial for maintaining a healthy body, there is unhealthy fat: subcutaneous and visceral. Subcutaneous fat is noticeable fat resting just underneath the skin, the kind you can pinch. Primarily found in the abdominal area, visceral fat is the type you cannot grab or hold. It hides in the abdomen, surrounding the liver, stomach, and intestines, filling the spaces between these organs. Someone can have a flat stomach with high concentrations of visceral fat deep in their abdomen, making it dangerous in high volumes. Here are five ways it harms your body. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
FITNESS
shefinds

Doctors Say You Should Be Eating These High-Fiber Foods Every Day Over 40--They Speed Up Weight Loss

If you saw a label for a food or supplement and it promised to “reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer, diabetes, control your appetite and lower your cholesterol,” you would buy it immediately, right? Well, that’s fiber! Adding fiber-rich foods to your diet is one of the best things you can do to live a longer, healthier life, doctors say. And, not to mention, the undeniable weight loss benefits. A study conducted at the US Department of Agriculture’s Human Nutrition Research Center determined that women who double their fiber intake from 12 to 24 grams per cut cut their calorie absorption by 90 calories daily. That would be a 9.4 pound weight loss in a year! Increasing your fiber intake becomes increasingly important as we age.
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#Bariatric Surgery#Cut Salt#Non Hispanic#Jama Health Forum#Vtv Therapeutics#Cushing#Kdm1a
News4Jax.com

Weight-loss surgery improves long-term quality of life, study shows

Studies have shown weight loss, or bariatric, surgery can effectively help people lose weight and control Type 2 diabetes, compared to medical therapy alone. Now, a Cleveland Clinic study suggests people who have had bariatric surgery also report better physical health and quality of life five years later. “In addition...
FITNESS
EatThis

The Final Verdict on Cutting Carbs for Weight Loss

To cut carbs or not to cut carbs, that is the question. When it comes to weight loss and health goals, this may be one of the most widely debated issues, which is exactly why we wanted to get to the bottom of it. Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD,...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Intermittent Fasting Can Lead to "Significant" Weight Loss, New Research Says

Losing weight can be incredibly challenging and people will often try several diets before landing on one that helps them drop pounds in a consistent and sustainable manner. In fact, the findings from a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2020 revealed that 17% of Americans were on diets during the 2017-2018 survey period—up 14% from the decade prior. Yet, the national obesity rate rose from 34% to 42% over that same time period.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Diet Drinks May Not Aid Weight Loss in Women, Obese People

HealthDay News — Drinks that contain the artificial sweetener sucralose may increase food cravings and appetite in women and people who are obese, according to a study published online Sept. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Alexandra G. Yunker, from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, and colleagues examined...
WEIGHT LOSS
technologynetworks.com

Swapping From Wheat to Rye Can Aid Weight Loss

Eating whole grain rye products instead of refined wheat alternatives can offer worthwhile health benefits. Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, recently published a study showing that people who ate high-fibre products made from whole grain rye lost more body fat and overall weight than those who ate corresponding products made from refined wheat.
DIETS
Knowridge Science Report

This diet may boost your gut health and weight loss

In a recent study from the University of Copenhagen, researchers found eating a low-gluten, high-fiber diet changes bacteria in the gut, decreases gastrointestinal discomfort such as bloating, and is linked to modest weight loss. The changes in intestinal comfort and body weight relate to changes in gut bacteria composition and...
DIETS
thefern.org

Voluntary FDA guidelines would cut salt intake by 12 percent

With Americans consuming 50 percent more salt than recommended, the FDA issued voluntary guidelines on Wednesday that would reduce sodium content in packaged and restaurant food, the major source of salt in the diet. The FDA said guidelines might “become one of the most significant public health nutrition interventions in a generation.” The guidelines would… » Read More.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Taunton Gazette

Considering weight loss surgery? Attend a free virtual info session at Morton Hospital.

TAUNTON — Studies show that people who are most successful at weight loss - and weight maintenance - rely on a team of medical professionals to offer support and advice. At Morton Hospital’s nationally-accredited Center for Weight Control, a multi-disciplinary team of doctors, nurses and dietitians all work together to coordinate your care and design a program to help you achieve the best possible results.
TAUNTON, MA
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
spring.org.uk

The Best Exercise To Reduce Blood Pressure

This fun exercise will lower blood pressure and arterial stiffness. Training and completing a marathon or a fun run will lower blood pressure, decease arterial stiffening, and reverse the aging of blood vessels, a study has found. First-time marathon runners, after training and completing the run, had a 4-year reduction...
WORKOUTS
Woman's World

Eating More of This Type of Food for Breakfast May Be the Key to Losing Weight

Kickstarting a weight loss journey is a tricky business. Diets can feel like temporary solutions because they are often strict and hard to follow. By building up healthy habits over time, however, you may be able to create consistency in your food choices. This can result in consistent weight loss at a healthy rate. So, what food habits should you try out first? According to research, it’s very important to eat a high protein breakfast.
DIETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy