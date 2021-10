As she stood in the courtyard of the morgue holding the body of her grandmother who died of COVID-19, Ramilya Shigalturina had a message for anyone still resisting vaccinations.“I'm begging all Russians: Please get vaccinated, because it's really dreadful and dangerous,” said the resident of Nizhny Novgorod the country's fifth-largest city.Shigalturina said her 83-year-old grandmother “died right away after catching it. She wasn't vaccinated.”When Russia last year became the first country to launch a coronavirus vaccine, called Sputnik V, it was hailed as a matter of national pride and a sign of its scientific know-how. But since the...

