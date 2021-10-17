Letter to the editor: When will we hold crooked doctors accountable?

I am writing with heartfelt thanks to the Statesman for its front page article on October 6, 2021, “Idahoans distrust of vaccines new…” The unidentified “health care worker” administering the polio vaccine to that apparently gobsmacked youngster, is my father C.R. Blackburn, MD. He was the first internist to practice in Idaho. Upon completion of his internship in 1942 he was immediately drafted by the army into the TBI theater in World War II as a medical officer. After the war, he continued his education in a five-year residency in internal medicine at Tufts University, one of the first such programs in the country. He moved to Idaho in 1951. He retired in 1983 and passed in 1996. He was a tireless, astute and empathic practitioner of both the art and science of medicine — a reality to which his many patients can attest. He would be astonished, and perplexed perhaps, but ultimately saddened by the current health care crisis created by vaccine hesitancy.

BOISE, ID ・ 11 DAYS AGO