Letter to the editor: When will we hold crooked doctors accountable?

By Tribune-Review Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 10:00 a.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 6 days ago

Regarding the article “Kentucky doctor admits health care fraud, receiving kickbacks from Hempfield lab” (Oct. 7, TribLIVE): Can anyone disagree with me on wondering exactly why a crooked doctor...

