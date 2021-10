Here at CarBuzz, we're fans of what the future of the automobile might bring from a technological sense, which is why we dedicate a fair bit of time to scouring patent offices from around the globe looking for new automotive inventions. We've come across some pretty interesting things in the past. Among these have been BMW's falcon doors, Ford's customizable headlights, and even a method of changing car color on the fly, as created by Audi. Audi is always looking to innovate, and its latest creation is something special. Just like in a science fiction film where images can be projected onto a glass surface, Audi has created a way to turn your windscreen into a cinema.

