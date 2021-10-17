CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Good deal: Benching doesn’t sully Rattler’s marketability

By RALPH D. RUSSO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28WQGz_0cTwQUwM00
1 of 4

Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and Miami’s D’Eriq King have been two of the most prominent football players to cash in on college sports’ new era of allowing athlete endorsements.

A month and a half into the first season during which a player can earn money from his name, image and likeness, King is out for the season with an injury and Rattler, a preseason All-American, is a backup quarterback.

A cautionary tale for companies looking to partner with college athletes in the future?

Not necessarily.

Those who work with athletes, schools and brands say everything about NIL compensation for college athletes is still evolving, but the change in status for a couple of high-profile players is unlikely to cool the burgeoning market.

“That’s some of the risks you’re going to take with doing a deal. But those same risks occur in the real business world: Is this marketing campaign going to work?” said Lyle Adams, a former Wake Forest soccer player and founder of Spry, a software company that schools and athletes can use to monitor NIL compliance. “I think as the space matures, brands and athletes will be able to navigate this a bit better in the future.”

If anything, the way the season has played out for Rattler and King shows why allowing athletes to capitalize on what could be the height of their fame and marketability was so important.

Rattler entered the season being touted as a Heisman Trophy favorite and possible high first-round NFL draft pick. That was only part of what made him one of the most famous players in college football.

He had also cultivated a huge social media following, with 390,000 Instagram followers. Opendorse, a company that provides a host of NIL services to dozens of Division I universities and colleges, estimates that following could make Rattler $10,000-$20,000 for one promotional IG post.

Rattler has the same marketing agency that works with Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes handling his NIL opportunities. One deal with a Norman, Oklahoma, car dealership landed him two automobiles.

Darren Heitner, a Florida-based sports and entertainment attorney, doubts any company that partnered with Rattler has regrets.

“These brands received a very strong return on investment right around the time they entered into these arrangements,” said Heitner, who consulted on Florida’s NIL law. “That return probably exceeded whatever their spends were right around that time alone. And that’s a byproduct of the vast amount of attention paid on NIL as a whole, but also these individuals, specifically. And their marketability. And their recognizability.”

Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence said the company is still gathering data in this first year of NIL to determine the exact correlation between performance and marketability.

For some athletes, their personal brands are already so strong that a dip in performance might not result in a corresponding dip in NIL value, Lawrence said. What that looks like as more athletes enter the NIL market, especially in the highest profile sports such as football and men’s basketball, is still to be determined.

Even after Rattler was benched during the Texas game earlier this month, he added almost 900 Instagram followers. He is still the most followed college football player in the country with the highest rate of audience engagement, Lawrence said.

Rattler has been one of the most talked-about players in college football this week and what he does next (go pro? transfer?) is still a huge story.

“Spencer Rattler is still the king of college football marketability-wise,” Lawrence said.

Caleb Williams, the quarterback who replaced Rattler against the Longhorns and started this weekend against TCU, has gone from 39,000 Instagram followers before the Texas game to more than 65,000 after another terrific performance Saturday night.

Rattler remains a conversation starter in a way he might never be again, even if he goes on to a successful NFL career.

That’s especially the case for King, an undersized quarterback who was coming off a knee injury. King’s chance of becoming an NFL star to match his status at Miami going into this season was not great, and now a shoulder injury has ended his season after four games.

Like a lot of college stars, King has a platform unlikely to ever be bigger. Not allowing him to capitalize on that — the way any other college student can — was why many decried NCAA rules prohibiting NIL compensation to athletes for decades. That ended July 1.

“It’s so important for these athletes to have this opportunity, whether it’s due to an injury or poor performance, that they can capitalize off their fame now because nothing is guaranteed in the future,” Heitner said.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 1

Related
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton Had 2 Big Announcements Tonight

Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube. Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Colin Kaepernick News

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played professional football in five years, but the 33-year-old quarterback isn’t giving up yet. The former NFL quarterback revealed in a new interview with EBONY magazine that he’s still training as hard as ever, hoping a team will sign him. Kaepernick last played in the NFL in...
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 6

Every Sunday, many NFL starting quarterbacks played badly enough to deserve being benched. Another week of NFL action, another trio of starting quarterbacks who deserved to be benched. There is a reason the league puts so many games on during the early-afternoon window. The NFL does not want to showcase...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Ryan Clark Wants LSU To Offer Mike Tomlin A Deal That Would ‘Make Him Disrespectful To Lord Jesus Christ To Turn Down’

Rumors have a way of taking on a life of their own, even when fabricated out of a misunderstanding, or even out of nothing. This past week, there were some rumors about the LSU Tigers possibly pursuing Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin for the job, or Tomlin being interested in the job, following the school’s departure with head coach Ed Orgeron.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Nil#Wake Forest#Spry#Opendorse#Division#Ig#Kansas City Chiefs
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend enjoys ‘sexy date night’ amid QB’s trade rumors

Deshaun Watson’s relationship with girlfriend Jilly Anais is apparently going strong amid rumors the Texans quarterback is close to getting traded to the Dolphins. Watson — who has not played this season amid allegations of sexual misconduct from 22 women in ongoing civil lawsuits — enjoyed a date night with the “New Safe” singer.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Have Made Official Decision On Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns have been dealt almost exclusively bad news on the injury front over the past few days. But ahead of tonight’s big game against the Denver Broncos, they made a big decision on star wide receiver Jarvis Landry. On Thursday, the Browns officially activated Landry off injured reserve....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bears trade with Dolphins to help Justin Fields, offense

In an attempt to bolster their anemic offense, the Chicago Bears got Justin Fields and the team’s attack some help by trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant. This, according to Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network. The move comes shortly after the Bears scored a 24-14 win over...
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Bold Trade Suggestion For Cleveland Browns

On Thursday night, the football world tuned in to watch the Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos in a matchup of 3-3 teams. Despite entering the game without quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have dominated tonight’s game. However, there is one player struggling to make an impact.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sporting News

The day Chuck Hughes died: Remembering the only NFL player to die in a game

The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
NFL
The Spun

Gus Malzahn Sends Clear Message About The LSU Job

LSU will need a new head coach at season’s end, and believe it or not Gus Malzahn’s name has been thrown around as a possibility. The LSU Tigers will part ways with Ed Orgeron at the end of the season. The decision comes just two years after Orgeron helped guide the program to a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

624K+
Followers
334K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy