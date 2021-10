As part of celebrating their 75th anniversary, the NBA is releasing a list of the greatest 75 players of all-time, which they’re calling NBA 75. In honor of NBA 75, we have put together a similar list — the Charlotte Hornets all-time roster. The roster is made up of the most important 15 players and three coaches in Hornets history, starting from 1988, through the Bobcats era, to present day.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO