Cobb County will host its Fall Festival of Fun on Oct. 23 at Jim R. Miller Park, but the event will be drive-thru style. Kids are invited to wear their costumes and show their holiday spirit, for the drive-thru style event. Attendees will drive through the area and take a gander at the vehicles in the Fun Auto Zone, then wind through the staging areas where they will see characters of all kinds, including princesses, dinosaurs, and dueling pirates.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO