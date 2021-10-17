CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallbrook, CA

‘Fallbrook Freedom Fighters’ organize anti-mandate sit-out on Oct. 18

kusi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALLBROOK (KUSI) – Concerned parents in Fallbrook have organized an event in protest of vaccine mandates for the area’s students. Courtney S....

www.kusi.com

Comments / 21

Jeffrey Wright
6d ago

How many vaccines have these ladies been given over the years , and now they risk their children's lives by denying them the Vaccine. To prove a point ?

Reply(1)
8
Adam Weissman
6d ago

there is solid evidence that this vaccination saves lives and that not getting vaccinated risks the health and life of both the individual and those around them. We can mandate seat belts, we should also mandate this.

Reply(1)
8
Alex Arvizu
6d ago

These brave women are following the Science... an area the Leftist-Democrats manipulate to fit their agenda.

Reply
5
 

KMPH.com

Students walkout Monday to protest COVID mandates in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Students, parents, and teachers protested COVID mandates on Monday by staying home. Some not only skipped classes but also gathered at the Capitol in Sacramento. News about the planned protest has spread on social media. Earlier this month, the state enacted the nation’s first COVID vaccine...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Parents keep kids home from school to protest California COVID vaccine mandate

Across California, some parents kept their children home from school and gathered Monday to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students. Flyers circulating online called for “sit outs” and “walkouts” to demonstrate against California’s first-in-the-nation mandate, which will require students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to go to school in person once vaccines […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Paso Robles Press

Californian Statewide School Sit-Out Planned for Oct. 18

CALIFORNIA — On Monday, Oct. 18, parents and teachers in California who oppose a vaccine mandate for students and teachers are planning a sit-out. Throughout the week, posters have been circulating on social media notifying the public of the Statewide sit-out. Those who support the movement are asked not to call their child out as sick, but to state, they oppose the vaccine mandate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers in posh Los Angeles neighbourhood berate parents walking kids to school with masks

Anti-vaccine protesters berated parents in an exclusive California neighborhood as they walked their children to an elementary school.Several dozen protesters gathered outside Hawthorne Elementary School in Beverly Hills and confronted parents and students about wearing masks.Some of the protesters urged the parents to sue Beverly Hills School District, even though the state of California has mandated mask wearing.The protesters disrupted National Walk to School Day and accused the parents of “traumatising” their children,“That’s my choice, you better respect my choice,” one frustrated mother told the group of protesters.All students in California are required to wear masks at school, and Governor...
PROTESTS
CBS LA

Parents Keep Students Home To Protest Newsom’s State-Wide Vaccine Mandate For All Schoolchildren

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A number of parents kept their children home from public schools Monday morning in protest of the state-wide vaccination requirements announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this month. Social media posts called for parents who disagree with the vaccine mandate for students to keep them home from school Monday in a state-wide protest. There does not appear to be a formal group behind the protest. “We have to stand up for our children, we have to stand up for our rights,” parent Armine Adamyan said. She was among a large contingent of parents protesting at an LAUSD district office,...
PROTESTS
kprl.com

Sit-Out in CA Schools 10.15.2021

A Sit-Out being promoted by parents and teachers in California who oppose a vaccine mandate for students and teachers. On October first, California became the first state to announce a covid vaccination mandate for schools. Besides students, teachers and staff who oppose the vaccine mandate are asked to participate. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Chronicle

Bay Area largely sits out protests over vaccine mandates for students

SACRAMENTO — As hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Sacramento on Monday and parents across the country held their kids out of schools to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students, the politically active Bay Area appeared to be sitting this one out. The political action at the state Capitol followed school...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Anti-Mandate Protest Dominates Imperial County Forum

EL CENTRO — A COVID forum assembled in response to repeated protests over mask and vaccine mandates aimed toward county officials threatened to dissolve into chaos, ended with no resolution, and led to Supervisor Ryan Kelley to call for second meeting to invite state legislators to hear local concerns. “I...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
culvercityobserver.com

Anti - Vaccine Mandate Rally

A UCLA anesthesiologist who is vocal about his opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate was escorted out of his workplace on October 4th for attempting to enter the building unvaccinated. There are unconfirmed reports that he has since been placed on administrative leave. On Sunday Oct. 10th, Dr. Christopher B....
PROTESTS
kusi.com

Spirit of Liberty Foundation raises awareness for Americans stranded overseas

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Spirit of Liberty Foundation is raising awareness for the Americans stranded overseas. The non-profit is displaying Yellow Ribbons as a reminder that U.S. citizens are still stuck in Afghanistan, and 17 American missionaries are being held hostage in Haiti. Spirit of Liberty Foundation Richard Rovsek spoke with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries about the campaign.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Attorney Spangler gives update on ‘Let Them Choose’ v. SDUSD lawsuit

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “Let Them Choose,” a group stemming from “Let Them Breathe,” has filed a lawsuit against the San Diego Unified School District over students vaccine mandates for those 16 years old and over. The group’s attorney, Arie Spangler, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ksro.com

California Nurses Speak Out Against Easing Mask Mandates

Indoor mask mandates are being eased in some Bay Area counties, but not everyone is on board. California nurses are condemning the change in health orders. “We’re opposed to it because, as you know, we’re in a public health crisis. It’s evident that people are still getting sick from this virus and, unfortunately, dying.”
CALIFORNIA STATE

