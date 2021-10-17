‘Fallbrook Freedom Fighters’ organize anti-mandate sit-out on Oct. 18
FALLBROOK (KUSI) – Concerned parents in Fallbrook have organized an event in protest of vaccine mandates for the area’s students. Courtney S....www.kusi.com
FALLBROOK (KUSI) – Concerned parents in Fallbrook have organized an event in protest of vaccine mandates for the area’s students. Courtney S....www.kusi.com
How many vaccines have these ladies been given over the years , and now they risk their children's lives by denying them the Vaccine. To prove a point ?
there is solid evidence that this vaccination saves lives and that not getting vaccinated risks the health and life of both the individual and those around them. We can mandate seat belts, we should also mandate this.
These brave women are following the Science... an area the Leftist-Democrats manipulate to fit their agenda.
Comments / 21