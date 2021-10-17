‘Fallbrook Freedom Fighters’ organize anti-mandate sit-out on Oct. 18

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A number of parents kept their children home from public schools Monday morning in protest of the state-wide vaccination requirements announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this month. Social media posts called for parents who disagree with the vaccine mandate for students to keep them home from school Monday in a state-wide protest. There does not appear to be a formal group behind the protest. “We have to stand up for our children, we have to stand up for our rights,” parent Armine Adamyan said. She was among a large contingent of parents protesting at an LAUSD district office,...

PROTESTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO