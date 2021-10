Saturday’s UFC Vegas 40 event may have been lackluster, but there was still one lone bright spot for longtime fans of the sport: Jim Miller. At the age of 38, Miller stole the show with his highlight-reel knockout of Erick Gonzalez just 14 seconds into the second round. The win capped off Miller’s 38th appearance inside the octagon — an all-time benchmark for the promotion — and extended Miller’s vast list of records. The 13-year UFC veteran also counts the most wins in UFC lightweight history (20), the second-most wins in UFC history (22), and the most submission wins in UFC lightweight division history (9) on his résumé, among several other historic marks.

