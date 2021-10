North Korea fired off a suspected submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) into the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, Japanese and South Korean officials said. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) tweeted, “Statement on DPRK Missile Launch: We are aware of the North Korean ballistic missile launch this morning into the Sea of Japan and are consulting closely with the Republic of Korea & Japan, as well as other regional allies and partners.”

