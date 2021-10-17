Geno Smith 'looking forward' to his first start for Seahawks

Geno Smith will be the man for these Seahawks for the next few weeks. Tonight he takes the field against the Steelers, becoming the first non-Russell Wilson quarterback to start a game for Seattle in nearly 10 years. It’s been four seasons since Smith started an NFL game and seven since he was a full-time QB1, so this is a huge opportunity for him.

Smith’s teammates clearly believe in his abilities as a quarterback. He performed well in the fourth quarter against the Rams, but it’s a different dynamic entirely when a team has a full week to prepare for you. For his part, Smith says he’s looking forward to the chance. Here’s what he told NFL.com ahead of his first start for the Seahawks.

“It’s one night, not the rest of my life. Mostly, it’s a game I love to play, a game that I’m passionate about. It’s one that I prepare for and am ready for whether I get to play or not. It’s not a chance to showcase anything, that’s how I see it. I’m not going to change my stripes. I’m just looking forward to playing football.”

Smith is 12-19 in his career with a 73.0 passer rating.

Wilson’s reported targeted return date is Week 10 against the Packers after the bye, so unless Seattle signs another quarterback Smith will get three chances to prove that he’s true starter material.

