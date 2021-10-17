It's high time smartwatch buyers demand a week of battery life

Black Friday is right around the corner. In fact, it’s under two months away. Now that fall is here, you’re ready to start thinking about what your holiday shopping list should look like. So you might as well take advantage of the time you have now to get prepared. There are certain trends that you’re sure to see and possibly expect. When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there are always so many great ones. From TVs to smart home devices, there’s plenty to love. But many people take a look at the sales for one thing:...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO