BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have yet to win a home game this season. That will certainly change Sunday afternoon, right? The 2-4 Patriots welcome in the 1-4 New York Jets this weekend. New England already beat the Jets once, a 25-6 victory in The Meadowlands back in Week 2. The Pats picked off rookie quarterback Zach Wilson four times that afternoon, while their own rookie QB — Mac Jones — played a mistake-free game. The Jets are coming off their bye week, while the Patriots are coming off a 35-29 overtime home loss to the Cowboys. It dropped New England to...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO