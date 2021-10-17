Justina Nixon-Saintil: “Education programs will adapt to meet targeted needs”

In an effort to address the growing need for warehouse workers nationwide, the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) has launched a warehousing certification program, developed in partnership with logistics real estate giant Prologis. The companies say the effort is designed to help fill the record number of available warehouse jobs now and in the future, and to provide workers with a solid foundation for a career in logistics. The number of warehouse and logistics industry workers nationwide has reached record levels and is expected to grow considerably over the next several years. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are 1.4 million workers in the U.S. warehousing and storage sector, and the transportation, warehousing, and related fields—which were the second-highest jobs growth sector in the United States during the month of August—are projected to have 600,000 new openings by 2029. “The use of e-commerce skyrocketed at the beginning of the pandemic when we went on lockdown, and then kept rising even when in-person shopping was possible,” according to ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi. “In addition, the industry has had to shift from just-in-time to just-in-case, resulting in more warehouses than ever before. The skills covered in this program are essential for supply chain professionals in the warehouse and out.” The ASCM program targets entry- and mid-level warehousing workers, but is also suitable for professionals already working in sourcing, purchasing, supplier relationship management, or contract management as well as individuals looking to get into the supply chain field, both groups say. There are no prerequisites for the program, which consists of 20 hours of online, self-paced courses and a final exam. “The ongoing labor shortage is creating havoc with the supply chain and in communities across the nation. This program provides jobseekers a solid foundation to begin their logistics career and gives them a competitive advantage in the job market,” Steven Hussain, Prologis’ vice president of workforce programs and community relations, said in a statement. “This is a real-world curriculum designed with input from industry leaders. The program will help logistics companies find the talent they need to continue to grow and meet the evolving demands of the modern economy.”

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO