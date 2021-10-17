CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, MO

'Succession' star Brian Cox: 'You can't underestimate Logan in any shape or form'

By By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN
kq2.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're toward the end of our interview time when actor Brian Cox, in describing his character's few but strong loyalties on HBO's "Succession," raises his voice to the level most people only hear through the television. He says those relationships -- such as the one with legal counsel Gerri...

www.kq2.com

Comments / 0

Vanity Fair

Brian Cox Happily Tells Us to “F--k Off” at the Succession Season Three Premiere

“I’m going to grind up his fucking bones to make my bread,” barks ruthless billionaire Logan Roy in the season three opener of HBO’s Succession, after his scheming son Kendall publicly accuses him of being complicit in his media company’s sexual misconduct. The Murdoch-esque family drama with Shakespearean depictions of...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3 video: Brian Cox, cast take on fan questions

In just one week’s time the Succession season 3 premiere is going to arrive on HBO, and there is SO much ground the show has to cover. They have to cover the aftermath of Kendall’s big move in the finale, whether it be what Logan Roy does next to how the rest of his kids react. We know that there was a lot of uncertainty within the world of Waystar Royco before but now, the cup of crazy is running over in totally new ways.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3: Brian Cox on potential season 4 future

We know that the Succession season 3 premiere is poised to arrive on HBO this coming Sunday … so what’s coming beyond that? Is there a chance at a season 4 down the road?. It goes without saying that we’d love for there to be more of the show at some point. Unfortunately, there’s just no guarantee of that happening. HBO shows have a tendency to go out on a high note, and the network is not altogether obsessed with dragging things out over a long period of time.
TV SERIES
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Cameron, MO
CNBC

'Succession's' Brian Cox: TV is so actor-friendly right now

Actor Brian Cox joins Closing Bell ahead of this weekend's season premier of 'Succession' on HBO. Cox plays one of the show's main characters. Television is really so actor-friendly now, and I love that and I love that aspect of it, he tells Wilfred Frost.
TV & VIDEOS
New York Post

‘Succession’ star Arian Moayed can’t impress his mom

Arian Moayed may be on “Succession,” one of the hottest shows on television — but that doesn’t really impress his mom. The Iranian-born actor, 41, who came to the US following the 1979 Iranian Revolution, says that his mother is most proud of her other son who is every immigrant parents’ dream: a doctor.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Richard Branson
#Hbo#Roys#Murdochs
Empire

Brian Cox On Succession Season 3, Logan's Anger, and The C-Word

Telly’s most brutal businessman, Logan Roy, is back this week, as HBO’s wildly successful Succession returns to our screens. Starting out as somewhat of a sleeper hit with the first season and becoming an all-out quotable, memeable sensation by the second, Succession’s third series is set to see Logan pushed to his limits, after number one boy Kendall (Jeremy Strong) revealed that he too can be a killer, with that bombshell press conference.
TV SERIES
Vanity Fair

“Me and My Evil Twin”: Succession’s Brian Cox and J. Smith-Cameron on Season Three

Brian Cox and J. Smith-Cameron—a.k.a. Logan Roy and Gerri—talk emotional backstories, ethical lines, and next moves. Succession’s third season opens with the Roy family in shambolic disarray, joyfully described by Waystar-Royco’s CFO as “full Baskin Robbins 31 flavors of fuck.”. The family business is in immense legal, financial and emotional...
TV SERIES
mediaite.com

Brian Cox Says He Worries About Jeremy Strong’s Method Acting On Succession: ‘It’s Intense to Live at that Level’

Brian Cox has confirmed that Jeremy Strong’s method acting can get “complicated” and “intense” on the set of Succession. Cox discussed his experience on the hit series Succession during a recent interview with GQ Hype, opening up about his Strong’s method acting, which Kieran Culkin has already labeled as “challenging.”
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vulture

Is Brian Cox Allowed to Be Saying All This?

Scottish actor Brian Cox, 75, is on the cover of a digital British GQ spinoff called GQ Hype. This rules because in the cast of Succession, Cox is surrounded by hypebeasts. Nicholas Braun is certainly a hypebeast. Jeremy Strong portrays one as Kendall. But no one goes full fucking beast to the press like Cox, who can be disarmingly candid. In the Hype interview, Cox says straight-up there will be only one or two more seasons of Succession after this one, “and then I think we’re done.” This isn’t the first time Succession’s five-season ceiling has been invoked, but it was a confirmation, and he said it so casually and assuredly. Plus it reminded us of our favorite Succession C-plot: Brian Cox just sort of running his mouth to the press. Below, some highs and lows from the lead-up to season three.
CELEBRITIES
Empire

Pilot TV Podcast Succession Special W/Guests Brian Cox, Matthew Macfadyen, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck And J. Smith-Cameron

After a two-year break, Succession is finally back on our screens this week and what better way to mark the occasion than with a dedicated Pilot TV Succession special? James, Boyd, Beth and Nick sit down to chew over the phenomenon that is Jesse Armstrong’s backstabbing masterpiece, discussing everything from the secrets of the show’s success, to the writing, the best episodes for newcomers and, naturally, which Roys each of them identify with the most.
TV SERIES

