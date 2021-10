Today’s youth tend to express themselves through their change in footwear as the fall season arrives. Not only do the kind of shoes people wear depend on the season, but also what is in style. Depending on the type of shoes a person wears, supposedly tells what stereotypical style they have and possibly even a little bit about their personality. We all know there are certain categories that people are put into when it comes to style, but our generation seems to do a better job at letting anyone and everyone go outside the box. Fall requires a new type of shoe or boot to be worn, and there are specific shoes that are trending right now or rather, have come back into style.

