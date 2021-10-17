CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

UK Police Probe MP Murder As Suspect Said To Be On 'De-radicalisation' Scheme

By Adrian Dennis with Pauline Froissart
IBTimes
IBTimes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The family of murdered British MP David Amess said on Sunday they were "completely broken" by his death, but that hatred had to be set aside as they made a plea for "togetherness". Veteran Conservative lawmaker Amess, who was 69, was stabbed to death on Friday as he met...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Two found guilty of killing that sparked gang feud

Two gang members men have been found guilty of killing a man whose death sparked a feud that led to the shooting of "gentle giant" Chad Gordon. Jemal Ebrahim, 23, died after he was stabbed in the leg in Edgecot Grove, Tottenham, on 13 May 2020. His death led to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ali Harbi Ali: What we know about suspect in murder of Sir David Amess MP

Police gathered more evidence from homes in London on Sunday as they continued to question 25-year-old suspect Ali Harbi Ali over the murder of Sir David Amess MP.Mr Ali, a British national who was born in south London, is the son of Harbi Ali Kullane, a former media advisor to the prime minister of Somalia.Mr Ali was at one point referred to Prevent, a government scheme which attempts to divert people away from extremism, after concerns were raised about his behaviour.However, while it is believed Mr Ali was known to counterterrorist police, he was not considered a significant enough...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gazette

Fatal stabbing of MP David Amess declared 'terrorist incident' by UK police

The UK's Metropolitan Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of Conservative Member of Parliament David Amess as a terrorist act. The police's Counter Terrorism Command will lead the investigation in conjunction with local Essex law enforcement, the Met announced Friday. Authorities formally declared the incident an act of terrorism after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Jo Cox
Daily Mail

Hate preacher Anjem Choudary denies 'radicalising' suspect arrested over murder of David Amess - because he's had no internet access in six years and his YouTube clips have been removed

Hate preacher Anjem Choudary has denied 'radicalising' the suspect arrested following the murder of Sir David Amess. Friends of Ali Harbi Ali, 25, who is being held by police on suspicion of murdering the veteran Conservative MP, claimed he was radicalised watching YouTube videos of the extremist. Today, Choudary called...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

David Amess stabbing – latest: Counter-terror police leading probe into ‘kind, committed’ Tory MP’s death

Counter-terrorism officers are leading the murder investigation into the stabbing to death of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, Essex Police has said. They were keeping an open mind as to the alleged attacker’s motivations, according to chief constable Ben Julian Harrington.The stabbing took place at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh at about midday. Essex Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested “immediately” after officers arrived, and a knife recovered.Sir David, who was first elected to parliament in 1983, leaves a wife and five children. The 69-year-old was praised as “the most committed MP you could ever hope to meet” whose “every word and act were marked by kindness”, as tributes flooded in from parliamentary colleagues. Read More David Amess death: Tributes flood in for ‘hugely kind and good’ MPSir David Amess: Father of five, veteran MP and passionate champion of SouthendDavid Amess: Murder will spark renewed debate over security for MPs
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Uk Police#Somalia#Methodist Church#British#Islamist#Afp
Reuters

Counter-terror police lead probe into UK lawmaker's murder

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation into the murder on Friday of British lawmaker David Amess but officers are keeping an open mind as to his killer's motive, the local police force said. "The investigation is in its very early stages and is being led...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sir David Amess: MP murder suspect detained under Terrorism Act

A man detained over the killing of MP Sir David Amess is Ali Harbi Ali, a 25-year-old Briton of Somali heritage, Whitehall officials have told the BBC. Police said the man was being held at a London police station under the Terrorism Act 2000 and officers had until 22 October to question him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Independent

David Amess: CCTV images ‘show MP murder suspect Ali Harbi Ali hours before attack’

CCTV images taken close to the home of the man suspected of killing Sir David Amess MP are being studied by police, it is reported.The video, obtained by Sky News and other outlets, shows a man walking with a backpack across his right shoulder and his hand in his left pocket.It was filmed from outside a convenience store on Highgate Road, Kentish Town, at 8.44am on Friday – hours before the attack.Counterterrorism officers have been questioning 25-year-old suspect Ali Harbi Ali, who is thought to live at a house in nearby Lady Somerset Road that was searched by officers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Had David Amess terror suspect targeted a different MP? Police probe claims that Ali Harbi Ali may have considered other national politicians before the veteran Tory died in knife attack

Police were last night probing claims that the suspect in the killing of Sir David Amess may have planned to target another MP. Ali Harbi Ali, 25, is said to have considered other national politicians before the veteran Tory died in a knife attack last Friday. The Mail revealed yesterday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
22K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy