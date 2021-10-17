UK Police Probe MP Murder As Suspect Said To Be On 'De-radicalisation' Scheme

Counter-terrorism officers are leading the murder investigation into the stabbing to death of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, Essex Police has said. They were keeping an open mind as to the alleged attacker’s motivations, according to chief constable Ben Julian Harrington.The stabbing took place at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh at about midday. Essex Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested “immediately” after officers arrived, and a knife recovered.Sir David, who was first elected to parliament in 1983, leaves a wife and five children. The 69-year-old was praised as “the most committed MP you could ever hope to meet” whose “every word and act were marked by kindness”, as tributes flooded in from parliamentary colleagues. Read More David Amess death: Tributes flood in for ‘hugely kind and good’ MPSir David Amess: Father of five, veteran MP and passionate champion of SouthendDavid Amess: Murder will spark renewed debate over security for MPs

