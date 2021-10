For those who enjoy the fun of a quality silent auction, be sure to stop into Rosewood Bargain Barn, downtown Great Bend, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 30. During that time there will be approximately 50 items to bid on ranging in price from $25 to $400. These items are all new products and most likely will sell for under their retail value.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO