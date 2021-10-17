CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Many as 17 U.S. Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti

By Daniel Politi
Slate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of as many as 17 U.S. Christian missionaries, including several children, were kidnapped by a gang in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on Saturday. Although there are still few details on what actually happened, authorities said it looks like the gang members kidnapped the missionaries when they were on...

slate.com

Editor at Global Perspectives

Haiti's Most Dangerous Gang "400 Mawozo have stayed away from kidnapping Americans up to now"

The gang thought to be responsible for kidnapping 16 Americans and one Canadian is known as 400 Mawozo. For several months 400 Mawozo has fought in armed combat with rival gangs and abducted people from all walks of life, even police officers. There are also reports that the gang is raping women and recruiting children into its ranks, but kidnapping has become its most lucrative business.
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
AFP

Haiti gang leader threatens to kill hostages: video

The leader of a Haitian gang who kidnapped a group of North Americans over the weekend has threatened to execute them, according to video seen by AFP. The footage shot Wednesday but released Thursday on social media showed Wilson Joseph, wearing a suit and surrounded by armed men, in front of coffins containing the bodies of five members of his gang. "Since I'm not getting what I need, I'll kill these Americans," Joseph said, speaking in Haitian Creole.
WTRF- 7News

Byesville resident among the kidnapped missionaries in Haiti, Rep. Johnson calls for President Biden’s intervention

OHIO (WTRF) – A group of missionaries kidnapped in Haiti remain in very serious danger this evening. Several of the missionaries are from Ohio, including one believed to be from Guernsey County. 7NEWS spoke to Ohio Representative Bill Johnson about the situation. Johnson’s office tells us that the individual from Guernsey County is from Byesville, […]
Jovenel Moïse
6abc

FBI, US embassy working to obtain release of Americans kidnapped in Haiti

The FBI, the State Department, and other U.S. agencies have dispatched a team to assist Haitian authorities in their efforts to negotiate the safe release of a group of missionaries kidnapped by a gang in the troubled country, according to U.S. officials. Seventeen people, including 16 U.S. citizens, were abducted...
Daily Illini

Opinion | Asylum for Haitians is not optional

Just before Haitian President Jovenel Moise’s murder last July, I was reading the definitive history of the country’s great revolution: CLR James’ “The Black Jacobins.” James’ work as a consummate historian and as a radical inspired many mid-20th century anti-colonial movements, and his famous subject hasn’t lost relevance. The appalling...
CNBC

More than 7,000 migrants expelled from U.S. by the Biden administration faced kidnappings, other attacks, report says

Roughly 7,600 migrants expelled from the U.S. under a Trump-era pandemic policy have been subject to kidnappings and other attacks since President Joe Biden took office. This includes migrant families, adults and children who were kidnapped, trafficked for sexual exploitation, extorted or repeatedly robbed after being deported to Mexico under the policy known as Title 42.
AFP

Cuban street protester sentenced to 10 years in prison: family and NGO

A Cuban man who took part in unprecedented nationwide street protests in July has been sentenced to 10 years in jail, the stiffest punishment yet of anyone who defied the communist government in those rallies, his family and a human rights group said Saturday. The sentence against Roberto Perez Fonseca, age 38, was handed down by a court in San Jose de las Lajas, a town 35 kilometers (20 miles) from Havana. On July 11 and 12 thousands of Cubans screaming "freedom" and "we are hungry" took to the streets in some 50 cities and towns to protest harsh living conditions and government repression. The rallies, which had no precedent since the Cuban revolution of 1959, left at least one person dead and dozens injured as security forces cracked down.
