Helicopter crash in southwestern Germany leaves 3 dead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead after two separate car crashes on Interstate 35W Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol initially said two people were killed in the crash, but later clarified that there was only one fatality. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred when a car was heading northbound near Lake Street. The Metro Transit bus station caught fire as a result of the crash and was later extinguished by the Minneapolis Fire Department. Shortly after, another two-vehicle crash occurred, which blocked a lane of traffic, causing a backup of cars. Those involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Little else is known at this time.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO