CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Elaine Paige on Sunday

Broadway.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2...

www.broadway.com

Comments / 0

Related
Broadway.com

Celebrate The Phantom of the Opera's 35th West End Anniversary with Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige is playing songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber's blockbuster The Phantom of the Opera in honor of the long-running musical's 35th London anniversary. The musical officially opened at the West End's Her Majesty's Theatre on October 9, where it has run ever since. The London production stars Killian Donnelly as The Phantom, Lucy St. Louis as Christine Daaé and Rhys Whitfield as Raoul. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday, and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Amanda Knox Gives Birth, Welcomes Rainbow Baby With Husband Christopher Robin

Welcome to parenthood. Amanda Knox announced the arrival of her first child with husband Christopher Robin on Friday, October 22. The couple kept the birth of their daughter, Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson, under wraps due to privacy concerns — until now. “I will say I’m excited to not have to keep pretending not to be a mom. ‘Cause it’s like, my brain is just there,” Knox, 34, told The New York Times on Friday.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elaine Paige
Person
Paige
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Abby Newman Gets CRUSHING News About Chance?

As TV Shows Ace previously speculated on the Y&R spoilers, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) may grieve the loss of her husband Chance Chancellor (Danny Boaz). She’s desperate to have the perfect family. For months, Chance has been away from home. The two embarked on a whirlwind romance which ended with a beautiful ceremony.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Slays In Velvet Dress With Thigh High Slit For Pistol Annies’ Holiday Album Cover

Miranda Lambert looked fabulous when she showed off her toned legs in a velvet gown with a thigh-high slit for the new Pistol Annies holiday album. Miranda Lambert, 37, looked better than ever when she graced the cover of Pistol Annies’ new holiday album, Hell of a Holiday. On the cover, Miranda rocked a dark blue long-sleeve velvet gown with a plunging neckline and a hip-high slit that revealed her toned, tanned leg. She accessorized her look with a pair of sky-high metallic silver slip-on heeled mules and had her platinum blonde hair down in beach waves.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sir Paul McCartney's wife Nancy Shevell stuns in figure-hugging dress on rare date night

Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell put on a loved-up display as they enjoyed a rare date night in New York City on Wednesday evening. The couple attended the Robin Hood Benefit at the Jacob Javits Center and they both dressed for the fancy occasion. Nancy, 61, looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging black dress that fell just above her knees and featured a centre zip running the length of the frock.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer's fans plead with her following update on her show

Lara Spencer got a mixed reaction from her social media followers when she shared what she thought was exciting news. The popular Good Morning America host took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself filming, Everything But the House, but her fans were let down when they thought she was shooting something else.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Radio 2#Dear Evan Hansen#Movies#Broadway Com#Bbc Radio
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson Causes A Stir In Black Zipper Dress

Kelly Clarkson caused a stir when she posted a picture of herself via Instagram on the set of The Voice in a short black dress with a big silver zipper. Fans immediately started to comment on her look. Most fans said she looked “beautiful” and called her “gorgeous,” but one...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Al Roker's wife sparks reaction with Celine Dion photo after emotional health news

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts has sent her support to Celine Dion after she revealed health issues have forced her to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas residency. The ABC News star took to Instagram shortly after Celine broke the devastating news to her fans, sharing a throwback photo of the pair together alongside a sweet message in which she wished the singer a "swift recovery".
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Deals with the Eternal Parent Problem in New Photo

When she’s not keeping Frank Reagan in line on Blue Bloods, Abigail Hawk is fielding questions that every parent of school-aged kids hears. While on a video call with one of her kids, Hawk took a screenshot of the classic parenting moment when her child didn’t want to do his homework. Her face in the corner of the screen captured just about every mother’s reaction to the moment. The conversation went something like this:
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Blake Lively calls Instagram photo of daughters ‘disturbing’

Blake Lively is a famous actress, someone who’s chosen to live her life in public, but her kids have not. And the Gossip Girl actress makes a point to maintain the privacy of her three children, who she shares with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. Lively reiterated that stance when she...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore dons show-stopping black gown for heartfelt celebration

Demi Moore made another major style statement with her latest social media post, as she showed off her look for a special event. The star attended the Elle Women in Hollywood event which championed the efforts of women in the industry involved with activism and other incredible work. She shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Fans Defend Elizabeth Olsen After Being Labeled a 'Racist' Following Old Catwoman Comments

Fans are coming to the aid of the WandaVision star. WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen was in the center of controversy this week and a weird one at that. On Twitter, the 32-year-old actress was heavily criticized by fans after an old interview of hers from a decade ago resurfaced online. In the said video interview with Elle, Olsen can be seen gushing over her childhood idol Michelle Pfeiffer whom she claimed should be the "only" Catwoman fans should acknowledge.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jesse Metcalfe Joins Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham in Faith-Based Drama ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jesse Metcalfe has signed on for MGM and Lightworkers’ new faith-based family drama “On a Wing and a Prayer,” starring opposite Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham. Based on a true story, Quaid stars as Doug White, who’s forced to fly a plane after the pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight. The movie is the latest production from MGM’s Lightworkers — the company, founded by Roma Downey and Mark Burnett, is behind “The Bible” miniseries and MGM and Paramount’s contemporary “Ben-Hur” adaptation. Downey will produce the movie alongside Autumn Bailey-Ford, with Burnett serving as an executive producer. Directed by Sean McNamara from a screenplay by...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy