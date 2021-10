Witches, it’s time to put on your black lipstick, grab your broomstick, and prepare to creep it real this Halloween with some Instagram captions for witch costumes. Conjuring up an all-black outfit to be a witch for Halloween is anything but basic, especially since there are so many witches to choose. There are the green, wicked witches that defy gravity and the sinister sisters sucking the lives out of the children of Salem. Of course, you could also just be a modern day witch who thrives on the FYP of #WitchTok and does tarot readings for your besties. Once you decide which witch you’d like to be on All Hallows’ Eve, your costume will come together in no time and you’ll be able to post a magical selfie with some witch costume captions.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO