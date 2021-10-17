CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Matte Bronzers

Elite Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will never be an easier way to fake sun-kissed skin than with bronzer — but if you've been on the hunt for a matte bronzer, you know that finding an option that's not loaded with shimmer is actually quite difficult. But no matter: The heavy lifting has already been done...

www.elitedaily.com

Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Brings a Retro Flair in Cuffed Jeans & This On-the-Rise Footwear Trend

Kristen Stewart channeled vibes from the 1970s with her latest off-duty look. The “Twilight” alumna grabbed lunch in Los Angeles on Wednesday in relaxed attire, layering a striped short-sleeve shirt over a white tank top and cuffed mid-rise jeans. The ensemble also included a slung backpack and red-framed sunglasses. On her feet, the throwback inspiration for her look continued in leather Mary Janes. Recognizable from the loafer-like silhouette and buckled cross-foot strap, Mary Janes originated in the early 20th century as a classic women’s shoe style and ironically returned to the fashion scene at the end of the millennium amongst punk and...
TrendHunter.com

Ultra-Soft Matte Lipsticks

C-beauty brand INTO YOU kick-started the high demand for "lip mud" in China with the release of its own uniquely textured lip product of the same name. The cosmetic product has a soft, mud-like texture that provides a lightweight matte finish on the lips. Thanks to its unique properties, the product sits somewhere between a vibrant lip gloss and a natural lipstick.
MindBodyGreen

15 Best Bronzers For A Sun-Kissed, Glowy Look + How To Apply It Correctly

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Bronzer may not be everyone's must-have beauty grab, but I'd argue it doesn't get enough credit. What other makeup product can help you look like a glowy sun goddess in the dead of winter? Certainly not your trusted tube of lip balm. Not to mention, a strategic sweep of contour can chisel the cheekbones and sculpt your entire face shape.
TrendHunter.com

Airy Matte Lip Makeup

Chinese beauty brand VNK launched "lip mud" that taps into the demand for colorful, lasting matte lip makeup products that are non-drying and supremely comfortable to wear. The product is said to provide the perfect "airy matte" look and it is packaged in the form of a tube with a doe-foot applicator.
The Independent

Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s Christmas treats from Cult Beauty, Glossybox and more

With just weeks to go until Christmas, we’re making sure that we’re more organised than ever for 2021.One of the best parts of the festive season is the advent calendars and, while we’ll always have a soft spot for the chocolate versions, it’s the beauty ones that have us hooked.Every year, many of the biggest beauty brands and retailers kick off Christmas with a luxurious advent calendar filled with mini, travel-size and full-size products and indulgent treats across skincare, make-up, fragrance and hair.The likes of Liberty, Charlotte Tilbury, Lush, Asos and Next all have their own, and in recent years...
Elite Daily

48 Stylish Things That Look Expensive But Are Actually Cheap As Hell

You know that friend that always finds the most stylish things on Amazon? Now, you're going to be that friend. You don't have to spend your weekend searching and scrolling, either: I've already rounded up all the stylish and affordable finds you need to know about. Yup, your search is...
Elite Daily

Be A Trendsetter With These Fall Hair Color Captions For Your Boo-tiful IG Posts

As much as you adore summer hikes and chill beach days, you're so ready for fall, and your hair is a testament to that. You may have recently dyed it a bright shade of red or orange to mimic the leaves starting to change, and now you're posting selfies on social media to show off your new hair color. Maybe you’re a blonde at heart, but the cooler months have inspired you to go a few shades darker this year. Not only is it dyed the perfect color, but you love how you’re styling it lately, too. You're prepping for a new season, and you could really use some fall hair color captions for Instagram to get your point across.
PopSugar

This $9 Primer Made Me Love My Foundation, Blush, and Bronzer Even More — Here's Why

When I started wearing the e.l.f. Cosmetics Putty Primers ($9 each), midday makeup touch-ups became a thing of the past. While I was absolutely thrilled with the results, I can't say I was completely shocked, because a good primer is supposed to increase the wear of makeup by essentially gripping onto it. The brand's Putty Primers are also famous on TikTok and tout hundreds of glowing reviews online, so I had high expectations from the get-go.
Elite Daily

The Best Hydrating Serums For Dehydrated Skin

If your skin is feeling itchy or tight, or looking flaky and dull, you may be experiencing dehydrated skin. Not to worry, though: With the right products, you can reverse that dehydration in no time. First up? Start with an intensely hydrating serum. According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Tess Mauricio, who spoke to Elite Daily for this article, look for serums that contain aloe, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin to “instantly” help your skin. And though Dr. Mauricio says ingredients like retinol, vitamin C, and glycolic acid are all great, when overused they can cause dehydration, so start off slow if using any of these and “work up to daily use as tolerated.” You can further repair your dehydrated skin by steering clear of harsh products like bar soaps and scrubs, and be sure to layer a nourishing moisturizer on top of your hydrating serum.
The Independent

The Black Friday 2021 beauty and perfume deals to expect from Charlotte Tilbury, Glossier and more

In just a month, Black Friday will be back for another year, as retailers slash their prices across tech, home appliances, TVs, laptops, fashion and beauty products.What began as a one-day mega sale has since expanded into a weekend-long affair, running through to the following Monday, which is otherwise known as Cyber Monday. However, with every year that passes more retailers join the shopping bonanza and it begins earlier and earlier.Skincare, make-up, haircare, fragrances and electrical tools are often hugely discounted over the duration of the event and gives shoppers the chance to bag a bargain on everything from a...
WWD

Top Halloween Beauty Nail, Fragrance Trends

Click here to read the full article. After seeing strong growth in search volume in 2021, consumer interest in nail art is carrying into Halloween. Data from Spate places nail art the top for Halloween beauty and wellness searches, when ranked by growth. “Nails are the top term searched alongside the Halloween category, when ranked by average monthly search volume,” said Yarden Horwitz, cofounder of Spate. “The nail category overall is experiencing strong growth this year, so this will likely be a main area of focus for consumers embracing holiday beauty trends.”More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos...
Elite Daily

The Best Non-Toxic Sunscreens

The term “non-toxic sunscreen” is tricky to define, and often, labeling a product as “non-toxic” is a matter of marketing hype more than anything else. The most important thing about choosing a sunscreen is that it works for you so you use it daily, says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Orit Markowitz, who spoke to Elite Day for this article. “As long as they don’t fall on any harsh chemical list or haven’t been recalled, you should be in good shape,” she says.
Footwear News

Issa Rae Makes an Elegant Arrival in Cutout Dress With Ostrich Feathers & Gold Sandals for ‘Insecure’ Premiere

Issa Rae’s “Insecure” is coming to an end in its fifth season, and the HBO series kicked things off with its premiere on Oct. 21 in Los Angeles. Rae wowed in a caramel-colored dress with matching ostrich feather trim along the sleeves and hem. The dress was fresh off the runway from London fashion house Rokh’s spring 2022 collection. The form-fitting dress featured a daring crisscross design on the bust. Accessories were kept minimal as the actress opted for large rhinestone drop earrings. The director wore metallic ankle-strap sandals with a cutout detail on the heels. The gold heels were a modest 3 inches for comfort. Rae’s typical red carpet style is ultra-glamorous and includes a little sparkle. The entertainer’s choice for heels are usually Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo or Schutz. Get glam and slip into a pair of gold metallic sandals for fall. Buy Now: Schutz Altina Metallic Lizard-Embossed Leather Sandals, $118 Buy Now: A New Day Women’s Gillie Heels, $28 Buy Now: Steve Madden Flamenco Ankle Strap Sandal, $100
Footwear News

Sophie Turner Turns a T-Shirt Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Chunky Sneakers

Sophie Turner found the perfect way to style your oversize T-shirts for fall as she left her New York hotel with Joe Jonas this week. Stepping out on Thursday, the “Game of Thrones” actress opted for a casual grunge in an oversize black tee, turning the piece into a dress with a little help from legwear; the sheer tights act as coverage to balance out the shorter hem of her top, providing a versatile way to style pieces in your closet this season. When it came to footwear, the edgy appeal of Turner’s look continued with high-top sneakers from her most beloved...
Footwear News

Ciara Models Her Own Brand in a Bold Neon Yellow Sweater With Sleek High-Top Sneakers

Ciara continues to spotlight her own brand in style. The “Level Up” singer took to Instagram again yesterday to show off a chic head-to-toe look from her gender-neutral Human Nation line, which she founded with her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The collection, sold at Kohl’s, consists of a range of tees, hoodies, joggers, leggings and more, plus sneakers. The snaps see the 35-year-old “Body Party” artist modeling an eye-catching highlighter yellow crewneck sweatshirt with a cropped hem and black drawstring sweatpants. On her feet, she wears a pair of the brand’s black high-top sneakers featuring hits of white throughout. The...
Elite Daily

5 Cute Deer Halloween Makeup Looks You Won’t Have To Shell Out Doe For

If going casual and cute while celebrating Halloween is your style, nothing beats showing up to your parties or greeting trick-or-treaters as a deer. It’s not only one of the most beloved and majestic characters in the forest and in storybooks (I mean, how cute is Clarice in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer? And do we even need to talk about Bambi?), but it’s a simple way to humble brag and show off your gorgeous features with some extra luxe lashes and a serious pout. These five cute deer Halloween makeup looks are sure to make you a showstopper no matter how you celebrate All Hallows’ Eve this year.
