The Best Matte Bronzers

If your skin is feeling itchy or tight, or looking flaky and dull, you may be experiencing dehydrated skin. Not to worry, though: With the right products, you can reverse that dehydration in no time. First up? Start with an intensely hydrating serum. According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Tess Mauricio, who spoke to Elite Daily for this article, look for serums that contain aloe, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin to “instantly” help your skin. And though Dr. Mauricio says ingredients like retinol, vitamin C, and glycolic acid are all great, when overused they can cause dehydration, so start off slow if using any of these and “work up to daily use as tolerated.” You can further repair your dehydrated skin by steering clear of harsh products like bar soaps and scrubs, and be sure to layer a nourishing moisturizer on top of your hydrating serum.

