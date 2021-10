Seeing the World War II Memorial is something that many World War II veterans never got the chance to do. The Honor Flight helps change that. "Greatest feeling in the world right now. I feel like I'm born again. I feel I'm 17-years-old when I first joined the Navy, but I’m 94 I think," said Bob D’Angelo, a Navy vet who served during World War II and the Korean War.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO