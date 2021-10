This Blackhawks team is too talented and too experienced to look this bad, so consistently. I said it over the weekend on Twitter and in the Sunday edition of the Blackhawks Bullets. This roster is not incompetent. This roster is not made up of only rookies and scrubs, even if they are often caught playing that way. The Blackhawks, as constructed, should have at least one win through their first three games of the season. But games are not played on paper, of course.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO