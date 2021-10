The Winnipeg Jets open the 2021-22 season on Wednesday, but the NHL schedule makers seemed to have treated them like the metaphorical middle child and, just like many in the hockey world, accidentally forgot about them. Fortunately for the Jets, those in control of their fate seemed to have taken the stereotypical approach and overcompensated positively to feel better about themselves. In very unusual fashion, the Jets have what can only be considered a weird October. Not one that is a disadvantage, mind you, just very mysterious.

