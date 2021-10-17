CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Nets Saw James Harden Trade As Necessity Due To Unreliable Kyrie Irving

RealGM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the latest Woj Pod, Adrian Wojnarowski spoke with Malika Andrews and added some new details on the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving. Wojnarowski said that Brooklyn saw...

basketball.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
The Spun

Look: J.R. Smith Has A Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving went on Instagram Live on Wednesday night to explain why he’s not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at this time. “It’s reality that, you know, in order to be in New York City, in order to be on a team, I have to be vaccinated,” Irving said, via CBS Sports. “I chose to be unvaccinated, and that was my choice. And I would ask y’all just to respect that choice, and I am gonna just continue to stay in shape, be ready to play, be ready to rock out with my teammates, and just be part of this whole thing.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Kyrie Irving
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Message For Kyrie Irving

The 2021-22 NBA season kicked off earlier tonight, as the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks squared off in a contest of Eastern Conference contenders. Unfortunately, for the Nets, All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving was not on the floor for the game. Irving remains unavailable for the Nets due to his vaccination status.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Nets star Kyrie Irving is not getting vaccinated

Kyrie Irving has been the face of the anti-vaccine resistance in the NBA. However, it seems the Brooklyn Nets superstar is not against the COVID-19 vaccine after all. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the real reason Irving is not getting vaccinated is because he doesn’t like it that people are getting fired from their jobs due to the mandates in different cities. Per The Athletic’s source, Irving wants to use the platform he has to give a voice to those people who have their livelihoods affected because of the imposed vaccine rules.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woj Pod#The Brooklyn Nets#Sixers
The Spun

Look: Kevin Durant’s Tweet About Kyrie Irving Going Viral

For the past 24 hours, sports fans have been debating whether Kyrie Irving is a top 75 player of all time. Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala shared his thoughts on Irving’s résumé this Thursday. Not only does he have Irving in the top 75, he actually thinks the All-Star guard would be really high up on his all-time list.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oregonian

Charles Barkley sounds off on Kyrie Irving vaccine decision: ‘You don’t get the vaccine for yourself. You get it for other people.’

NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley never holds back. On the opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season, he had a strong message for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. Irving was absent from the Nets’ season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks because of his decision to remain unvaccinated — he is not allowed to play home or away games with the team. Irving isn’t allowed to play home games because of New York’s vaccine mandate, and the Nets decided altogether to keep him out of games until he’s eligible to play in all of them.
NBA
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Jay Williams Shares Disturbing Messages

ESPN’s Jay Williams has received a number of disturbing messages from internet trolls because of his defense of Kyrie Irving’s vaccination stance. Williams got into a heated debate with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith during First Take earlier this week. Irving was at the center of the conversation. Williams took it upon himself to defend the Nets star for his “personal decision.”
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy