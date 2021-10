Citing a restoration of trust with law enforcement, the Jersey City Police Officers Benevolent Association has endorsed Gov. Phil Murphy and Mayor Steve Fulop for re-election. “We appreciate Governor Murphy’s full contribution to the pension fund and commitment to continuing that progress, as well as the common-sense step of ensuring that experienced law enforcement professionals have a seat at the table when discussing criminal justice reforms,” said Det. Joseph Cossolini, the JCPOBA president. “We also applaud the Governor’s leadership in steering our state through this unprecedented public health crisis. Police officers, as well as the community at large, will benefit from his continued leadership.”

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO