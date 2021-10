Judge Jeanine Pirro reacted to the "lawlessness" in America Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine," saying criminals have a sense of "permission" to break the law. JEANINE PIRRO: Lawlessness in this country is worse than ever. What’s different, however, is the sense of permission the criminals have – that they’re allowed to vent, to steal, to loot. After all, businesses have insurance. So we let them steal with no consequence, no arrest, no conviction, no jail time.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 HOURS AGO