Amtrak train rams semi-truck in Oklahoma

HIRSCHDALE (CBS13) – A large collision involving multiple big rigs has caused highway closures along Interstate 80 in Hirschdale, said Truckee California Highway Patrol. According to officers, the crash originated at Floriston but has caused complete highway closures eastbound along Interstate 80 at Hirschdale. On the accident, Caltrans District 3 said, “The eastbound I-80 collision involved two big rigs, one of which jack-knifed along the interstate. All lanes blocked. Vehicles being turned around at Hirschdale.” There is no estimated time of reopening or reports of the drivers’ conditions at the moment. The eastbound I-80 collison involved two big rigs, one of which jack-knifed along the interstate. All lanes BLOCKED. Vehicles being turned around at Hirschdale. No ETO. @CHP_Truckee pic.twitter.com/Hq6TJc5B0y — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) October 22, 2021

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO