Liz Weston: How do mutual funds, ETFs and index funds compare and contrast?

By Liz Weston
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
Dear Liz: What is the difference between ETFs, mutual funds and index funds?. Answer: Index funds are a type of mutual fund. Mutual funds and ETFs both allow you to buy a diversified mix of investments, but they’re structured differently. Mutual fund shares are usually priced once a day,...

