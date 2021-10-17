Liz Weston: How do mutual funds, ETFs and index funds compare and contrast?

ETFs or exchange traded funds are similar to index mutual funds. However, they trade just like stocks. An exchange traded fund (ETF) is a type of security that tracks an index, sector, commodity, or other asset, but which can be purchased or sold on a stock exchange the same way a regular stock can. An ETF can be structured to track anything from the price of an individual commodity to a large and diverse collection of securities. ETFs can even be structured to track specific investment strategies.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO