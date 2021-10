Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Senator Jesse Kiehl was quizzed on Action Line about the possibility of nothing getting done during the fourth special legislative session. "We should never spend the public's money without a plan and we don't have a plan in this fourth special which is why I suggested that maybe we wait, but now that we're in it, we're going to keep working and see if we can get something out of it."

12 DAYS AGO