Connecticut State

This Week in CT: The winningest collegiate sports team in CT will be portrayed in Hollywood

By WTNH Staff
WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

(WTNH) – Which college team in Connecticut has won the most national championships? The coach is a character who wrote a book about his life. Now, it will become a Hollywood movie.

On the campus of Trinity College in Hartford, the office of Men’s Squash Head Coach Paul Assaiante is filled with mementos of a storied career.

HARTFORD, CT
