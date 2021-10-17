CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Helicopter crash in southwestern Germany leaves 3 dead

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Police say three people have been killed in the crash of a helicopter in...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Head-on crash leaves four dead, another seriously injured

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Four people are dead and another fighting for her life after a head-on collision occurred last night in York County, S.C. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2014 Chrysler 300 driven by Rolesha Spears was driving southbound in the northbound lane of Interstate 77. Around 12:30 a.m., troopers say Spears struck a 2015 Chrysler 200 head-on near mile marker 80.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WausauPilot

Head-on crash with semi leaves 20-year-old Medford man dead

Police have identified the victim in a crash Monday near Tomah as 20-year-old Kyle Petrick, of Medford. The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. on Hwy. 21, just west of Enterprise Road in Monroe County. Sheriff’s officials say Petrick was westbound on Hwy. 21 in a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu when he crossed the center line and struck a semi cab head-on..
MEDFORD, WI
CBS Minnesota

2 Crashes On I-35W Leave 1 Dead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead after two separate car crashes on Interstate 35W Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol initially said two people were killed in the crash, but later clarified that there was only one fatality. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred when a car was heading northbound near Lake Street. The Metro Transit bus station caught fire as a result of the crash and was later extinguished by the Minneapolis Fire Department. Shortly after, another two-vehicle crash occurred, which blocked a lane of traffic, causing a backup of cars. Those involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Little else is known at this time.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwestern#Berlin#Police#Accident#Ap
KATV

2 vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Pine Bluff Sunday, police reported. Officers responded to the 3700 block of Camden Road around 9:15 p.m., according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that a four-door passenger car and a motorcycle had collided.
PINE BLUFF, AR
5 On Your Side

Hit-and-run crash leaves woman dead in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident in north St. Louis Wednesday morning. At around 5:45 a.m., police responded to North Grand Boulevard and St. Louis Avenue for a report of a person down. This is in St. Louis' Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX8 News

2 overnight crashes in Greensboro leave 1 dead, several people hurt

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A couple of overnight crashes on busy roadways in Greensboro may snarl traffic. North Josephine Boyd Street was shut down between Benjamin Parkway and Campus Drive in a crash that happened just after midnight. The driver and four other people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
wcn247.com

Bus crash in rugged Nepal district leaves 28 dead, 15 hurt

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — At least 28 people have died in western Nepal after the bus they were on skidded off a mountain road and fell hundreds of yards into a gorge. Authorities say the accident in the remote and rugged Mugu district also left at least 15 injured. A local administrator says rescuers are busy searching for bodies around the area where the bus fell. The injured have been rushed to a hospital. The bus was just a few miles short of its destination when it veered off the road. It is not clear what caused the crash or how many passengers were on board.
ACCIDENTS
kyma.com

Three-car crash leaves one person dead in the South County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A three-vehicle crash in Yuma's South County left one person dead and sent four others to the hospital. The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) says it was called to Avenue C and Highway 95 just before 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. SCFD firefighters arrived to find a large box truck on top of a small silver sedan. Another white sedan was in the center lane.
YUMA, AZ
News Channel Nebraska

OPD investigates single-vehicle crash leaving one dead

OMAHA, Neb. -- Officers were dispatched in southeast Nebraska to an single-vehicle accident Saturday morning. Authorities say that at 10:17 a.m. officers responded to a single-vehicle personal injury crash located at I-80 eastbound and L Street. Officers say a witness stated that he saw a 2008 Chevy Avalanche driving eastbound...
OMAHA, NE
ValleyCentral

Auto-pedestrian crash leaves 29-year-old dead in Alamo

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with new information. ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash. Friday morning, DPS responded to north Alamo. A preliminary investigation revealed a man was walking north when he was hit by a white Ford Edge traveling south. A […]
ALAMO, TX
KCTV 5

Car crash in KCK leaves one dead, one injured

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A head-on crash Monday night has left one person dead and another with injuries. Police say the incident happened on Kaw Drive east of N 57th Street just before 6:30 p.m. The driver of the westbound vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries....
KANSAS CITY, KS
TribTown.com

Crash leaves three dead near Crothersville

CROTHERSVILLE — Indiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in southern Jackson County early Monday that left three dead. The initial investigation by crash reconstructionists with the Versailles and Sellersburg posts show a 2019 Jeep Compass driven by Kaitlyn N. Schindler, 25, of Marysville, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes near the 39 mile marker for an unknown reason.
INDIANA STATE
WMTW

Bar Harbor crash leaves one person dead

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Authorities said one person is dead after a serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday afternoon. The Bar Harbor Police Department responded to the two-vehicle crash on Route 3 near Eden Street around 4:30 p.m. They said a mini-van with four passengers, all from California, was driving...
BAR HARBOR, ME
kslnewsradio.com

Fatal crash leaves one dead in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A man is dead after crashing into a tree early Sunday in West Jordan. Sergeant Schaaf from the West Jordan Police Department told KSL News the incident happened around 1:50 AM Sunday. The victim was driving southbound on Grizzly Way when he lost control and hit a tree near 8100 South.
WEST JORDAN, UT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Crash between dump truck and school leaves one dead

MALDEN – A crash between a school bus and dump truck on Route 9W in the Malden area of the Town of Saugerties left the driver of the truck dead. There were no children on the school bus and the driver of that vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.
SAUGERTIES, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Multiple Reports of Serious Helicopter Crash in the Hudson Valley

On Sunday afternoon there were reports of several local emergency and rescue agencies responding to a serious helicopter crash. New York State Police have now confirmed that there has been a deadly helicopter accident at Storm King mountain. At approximately 2:30pm on October 10, police responded to Route 218 in the town of Cornwall near Route 218 to investigate.
CORNWALL, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy