Readers respond: Shortages a first-world problem

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Considering the recent news about supply chain problems, I have to admit a possible shortage of toilet paper and medications makes me unhappy. That unhappiness is nothing in comparison to the unhappiness of 1.3 billion people in 107 countries who live in multidimensional poverty and 37 million people in the United...

