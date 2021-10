Everyone knows how much the Kansas City Chiefs' defense has struggled this season. Just in case you need a refresher, let's take a closer look. Through five games, albeit against some quality opponents, the Chiefs hold a 2-3 record. A large part of that has been due to a defense that ranks dead last in scoring, allowing 32.6 points per game. The team's run and pass defenses both rank 29th in the league from a yards surrendered perspective. No matter how you slice it, it hasn't been pretty.

