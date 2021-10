Here’s the latest on your chance to buy a new 1:12 scale Tesla Cybertruck model kit that promises an Augmented Reality (AR) building experience you will not want to miss. It’s been months now since fans of all-things-Tesla have had an opportunity to be the first to order a one-of-a-kind RC model of the famed Tesla Cybertruck. And in spite of some posited Cybertruck problems with the original vehicle and doubts that it will ever become a reality, excitement has continued to build as 3rd party companies have decided to take a chance on building camper accessories for the Cybertruck.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO