GoochlandCares set to once again host ‘Bridges’ fundraiser as an online event

By Contributed report
Richmond.com
 6 days ago

GoochlandCares is, once again, moving its signature community event and fundraiser - Building Bridges of Hope - online. As we navigate this “new normal,” we are asking YOU - our friends - to reflect on the impact GoochlandCares has in your life. How does GoochlandCares help you in Building Bridges of...

Times Union

Vanderheyden restarts in-person fundraising event

NORTH GREENBUSH – The coronavirus pandemic wiped out Vanderheyden’s major in-person fundraiser in 2020, but now the nonprofit is reviving VanderFest this month to reach out again to contributors. Vanderheyden has raised $30,000 to $40,000 at the event in past years and believes it can return to hosting a successful...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
citysuntimes.com

Inaugural Chair-ity FUNdraiser Event to Support Artists, Art Education — Online auction now underway

Many nonprofit arts organizations have been profoundly affected by the pandemic, which is why artists from the Cave Creek/Carefree community were challenged to “Re-Imagine, Re-Purpose, and Re-Create” household furnishings as part of the inaugural Sonoran Arts League Chair-ity FUNdraiser & Auction. Household furnishings will include, but are not limited to,...
CAVE CREEK, AZ
Argus Observer Online

Project DOVE hosting 2 fundraising events this month

ONTARIO — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and local nonprofit Project DOVE, that is dedicated to ending domestic violence, will be holding two events that will continue the fight to domestic violence. A family bike ride will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday. It will begin at Malheur...
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
mauinow.com

Maui Nurses Scholarship Foundation Hosts Golf and Online Auction Fundraiser

An estimated $35,000 was raised for the Maui Nurses Scholarship Foundation during a golf fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 8, at Maui Lani. The Foundation supports the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Nursing Program and Maui Memorial Medical Center nurses’ continuing education. The event included a ball drop in which a...
CHARITIES
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Bend sets annual fundraiser

Bend Community Center will be the site for the annual fundraiser on Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. A fish fry with all the trimmings will be served by donation only. A cake auction and silent auction also will be offered. Face masks are optional.
BEND, TX
thecatalinaislander.com

Island Foundation set to host holiday fundraiser

Following a multi-year COVID-19 timeout, the Catalina Island Foundation has announced a resumption of its annual open-house fundraising event to benefit the Avalon Rotary Club and the Women’s Foundation of the Avalon schools. Spokesperson Clifford Hague said The Catalina Island Company, the Catalina Islander, and the Catalina Island Foundation are...
AVALON, CA
montenews.com

Warriors & Walleyes to host fundraising event in November

In 2015, Lance and Tammy Peterson of Wood Lake began discussing the idea of forming a non-profit group to give back to Veterans. “It all started one night because I was watching the stars and I was wondering how many Veterans were looking at the same stars I was,” says Lance. “I came back to the camper and told my wife we’re going to take a couple of Veterans fishing.” After taking many steps to form a group, and tossing around many ideas, the couple began by forming a board. “We talked about who we could ask that would dedicate everything to it with us. The first one I asked was Art Milner. Then we went on to Corey Ludwig and later brought on Amanda Ludwig and Mark Patterson,” Lance said. “That first year’s trip we were only going to take a couple of Veterans, and then a couple ended up being 20, and the next year was 30, and the next year was 40,” Lance says.
CHARITIES
Bangor Daily News

Maine Conservation Voters hosts online Lunch & Learn event

From Newell Lyon to his descendants | Penobscot stories for the 21st century. What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. Traditional Penobscot narratives contain deep knowledge about how human beings have understood life in this place, teaching ecological knowledge, community values, and relationships. Penobscot Nation Language Keeper Carol Dana has made bilingual text versions of these traditional stories readily available to young people in her community and beyond in collaboration with UMaine Professor Margo Lukens, and USM Professor Connor Quinn in their book “Still They Remember Me”: Penobscot Transformer Tales, Volume 1. Join Dana, Lukens, and Quinn to learn more about the importance of the Penobscot language and the invaluable insights traditional stories offer for creating a resilient world.
PENOBSCOT, ME
Newton Kansan

Habitat for Humanity to host fundraiser

Just as the did a year ago because of pandemic, volunteers for Habitat for Humanity will fire up grills to cook a drive-through meal as a fund-raiser for the organization. Habitat for Humanity of Harvey County will be serving up a dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at Faith Mennonite Church, 2100 N. Anderson.
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
thecounty.me

Bridge to Hope Cancer Walk sets new fundraising record of $22,300

HOULTON, Maine — Perhaps it was a good thing that Saturday morning’s 16th annual Bridge to Hope Cancer Walk in Houlton featured a steady, often heavy rain. That way tears could easily be hidden amongst the nearly 200 people who gathered to participate in this year’s event — tears of sadness for those grieving and tears of joy because the event soared to a new fundraising record.
HOULTON, ME
ocala-news.com

Biznct hosting week of networking, fundraising events for local nonprofits

Biznct, a local media communication and technology company, will host a week of networking and fundraising events that benefit nonprofit organizations serving Marion County residents. Woodly Week, an intiative by local entrepreneur and business owner Woodly Oralus to spotlight nonprofit organizations through networking and fundraising, begins on Monday, October 18,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WATE

Knox Rocks P.O.T.S Fundraiser event

A fundraiser will also be held on October 24 at Hard Knox Pizza in Hardin Valley from 4-7p.m. WATE Anchor Summer Dashe will be emceeing and speaking at this event.
CHARITIES
KRQE News 13

Providing animal-assisted therapy to veterans, Paws and Stripes hosts tattoo fundraiser event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Paws and Stripes has provided services to hundreds of veterans and their families with a mission to provide animal-assisted therapy and other mental health services to military veterans and their loved ones living with service-connected trauma. Paws and Stripes Development Manager Jasmin Perry and Development Director Iris Nolasco highlight the work being done.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bgindependentmedia.org

‘Party for the Parks’ fundraising event set for Nov. 5

The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Foundation will be hosting its annual fundraising event, Party for the Parks (formerly Wine & Cheese Social & Auction) on Friday, Nov. 5 from 4-7 p.m. at the Veterans Building in City Park. The event will feature catered food, wine, craft beer from the...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Daily Cardinal

Leukemia and Lymphoma Society hosts ‘Light the Night’ fundraising event

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society raised more than $228,000 at its ‘Light the Night’ fundraising bash on Oct. 14. It was the organization’s first in-person event in over a year, and participants gathered at Warner Park to celebrate. The University of Wisconsin-Madison chapter of LLS specifically advocates for blood cancer...
MADISON, WI
wabi.tv

Therapeutic horse ranch in Orrington hosting fundraising event Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A therapeutic horse ranch in Orrington is looking for support from the community as they keep helping clients. Reigning Hope Ranch serves people of all ages struggling with physical and emotional challenges. They’re holding a fundraiser on Saturday to help cover the costs of programming and...
ORRINGTON, ME

