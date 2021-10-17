GoochlandCares set to once again host ‘Bridges’ fundraiser as an online event

In 2015, Lance and Tammy Peterson of Wood Lake began discussing the idea of forming a non-profit group to give back to Veterans. “It all started one night because I was watching the stars and I was wondering how many Veterans were looking at the same stars I was,” says Lance. “I came back to the camper and told my wife we’re going to take a couple of Veterans fishing.” After taking many steps to form a group, and tossing around many ideas, the couple began by forming a board. “We talked about who we could ask that would dedicate everything to it with us. The first one I asked was Art Milner. Then we went on to Corey Ludwig and later brought on Amanda Ludwig and Mark Patterson,” Lance said. “That first year’s trip we were only going to take a couple of Veterans, and then a couple ended up being 20, and the next year was 30, and the next year was 40,” Lance says.

CHARITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO