FA Cup: Newport face play-off victors Morecambe

Connor Roberts is hoping history repeats itself in Wales’ chase for a World Cup play-off place. Wales visit Estonia on Monday, level on points with the second-placed Czech Republic, but with a game in hand. The Dragons are almost-certainly guaranteed a play-off place due to their Nations League results last...
Robert Page has urged his Wales players to seize a World Cup play-off place after their thrilling qualifying draw with the Czech Republic Wales’ 2-2 draw in Prague on Friday has left the Dragons trailing the second-placed Czechs on goal difference, but with a game in hand.With Belgium eight points clear at the top of Group E and set to claim the one automatic qualification place, Wales and the Czech Republic are involved in a fascinating battle for second spot – and the play-off place that comes with it.🇨🇿 Czech Republic 2-2 Wales 🏴🇪🇪 Estonia 2-0 Belarus 🇧🇾Wales pick up...
When Stacey Freeman steps out to face Stockport County in one of the biggest FA Cup games in Stamford's history this weekend, he will look up to the sky and remember his friend who was killed on a night out. The former reality TV contestant wears a white wristband in...
Wales secured a precious World Cup qualifying victory over Estonia as Kieffer Moore gave them a 1-0 win in Tallinn.Cardiff striker Moore – who was later booked and will be suspended for next month’s home game against Belarus – prodded home from close range after 12 minutes.In the race for a runners-up spot behind Belgium, and the March play-off place that comes with it, Wales stay third in Group E behind the Czech Republic.The Czechs were 2-0 winners over Belarus to extend their superior goal difference and Wales may still have to rely on their Nations League success to confirm...
But when will Sunderland and their League One rivals find out who they could face? Here, we take a look at everything you need to know:. The first round proper will soon be complete meaning clubs in League One and League Two will enter the competition. And whilst Sunderland and...
Lyndon Dykes rescued Scotland with a dramatic late winner against the Faroe Islands to put Steve Clarke's side within 90 minutes of a World Cup qualifying play-off spot. The Scots travelled to Torshavn on a high after a terrific 3-2 win over Israel at Hampden Park on Saturday, but the visitors found it all a bit of a struggle.
Burton striker Kane Hemmings is fit for the visit of Morecambe. The 30-year-old was forced off after just 21 minutes of last weekend’s defeat at Plymouth with a tight calf but has trained this week and is ready to play. Defender Michael Mancienne and midfielder Danny Rowe, who have both...
Steve Clarke has praised Scotland for cultivating the level of belief required to snatch two last-gasp World Cup qualifying winners in four days and be within three points of a play-off spot. Striker Lyndon Dykes’ 86th minute winner against Faroe Islands in Torshavn on Tuesday night for a 1-0 win...
The Blues fell on Wednesday, 5–1, to Manchester City in the first match of the FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup Group Stage. Also known as the Continental Cup, the annual competition begins with geographic groups — Everton is with Man City, Manchester United, Durham and Leicester City — followed by a knockout stage.
Bromsgrove Sporting have made it through three qualifying rounds to make it to this point, with wins over Loughborough University, Worksop Town and Welwyn Garden City. For the hosts, it’s their first ever appearance at this stage, but the club from the seventh tier of English football couldn’t have asked for a sterner task, as they welcome the highest-ranked side in the draw to the Victoria Ground.
Manchester City v Chelsea and Arsenal v Brighton, Sunday 31 October. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. The delayed semi-finals of the 2020-21 Women's FA Cup will be shown live on the BBC. Holders Manchester City...
Video caption: 'I thought, get back, you're too old for that' - Scotland boss Clarke on his celebrations'I thought, get back, you're too old for that' - Scotland boss Clarke on his celebrations. Fergie time for McTominay. FT: Scotland 3-2 Israel. Social embed from twitter. 4-0 in Moldova now. Joakim...
Billy Wood has gone from having meetings in luxurious Los Angeles hotels with hip-hop pioneers Run-DMC to washing non-league Hastings United's kit. He could not be happier. As a music agent, Wood also worked with popular acts N-Dubz and So Solid Crew, while he's been namechecked at the Brit Awards by Tinie Tempah.
Eighth-tier AFC Sudbury, the lowest-ranked side through to the FA Cup first round, have been drawn with Colchester. The League Two U's will be looking to avoid a repeat of last season when they were knocked out of the competition by another eighth-tier side, Marine. Marine face a replay with...
Everton boss Rafael Benitez says it is "difficult to explain" how the Toffees manged to give away four late goals in their 5-2 defeat to Watford at Goodison Park. Watch Match of the Day on Saturday 23 October at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Marcelo Bielsa felt Leeds deserved victory after Rodrigo’s stoppage-time penalty salvaged a point in a 1-1 home draw against Wolves.Spain forward Rodrigo held his nerve in the fourth minute of added time to convert his first goal of the season from the spot after Leeds substitute Joe Gelhardt went tumbling under Nelson Semedo’s challenge.Wolves had ridden the storm at a raucous Elland Road and appeared set to notch their fourth straight Premier League win after snatching the lead through Hwang Hee-chan’s early close-range finish.Bielsa said: “Apart from the initial minutes in both halves we could control the game. We created...
Shrewsbury Town have been drawn with either Boston United or Stratford Town in the first round of the FA Cup. Coming into the competition for the first time this season at the first round proper, Town will face a trip to a non-league side, regardless of who wins the replay between Boston and Stratford.
AFC Sudbury are hoping for a live television bonus after being rewarded for reaching the FA Cup first round with a home derby against Colchester. The Isthmian League North Division club reached the first round for only the second time with a 3-1 win over National League South leaders Dartford.
