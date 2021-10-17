CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FA Cup: Newport face play-off victors Morecambe

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewport County will face Morecambe for the first time since losing to the...

Connor Roberts hoping history repeats itself as Wales chase World Cup play-off

Connor Roberts is hoping history repeats itself in Wales’ chase for a World Cup play-off place. Wales visit Estonia on Monday, level on points with the second-placed Czech Republic, but with a game in hand. The Dragons are almost-certainly guaranteed a play-off place due to their Nations League results last...
Manager Robert Page urges Wales to seize World Cup play-off place

Robert Page has urged his Wales players to seize a World Cup play-off place after their thrilling qualifying draw with the Czech Republic Wales’ 2-2 draw in Prague on Friday has left the Dragons trailing the second-placed Czechs on goal difference, but with a game in hand.With Belgium eight points clear at the top of Group E and set to claim the one automatic qualification place, Wales and the Czech Republic are involved in a fascinating battle for second spot – and the play-off place that comes with it.🇨🇿 Czech Republic 2-2 Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇪 Estonia 2-0 Belarus 🇧🇾Wales pick up...
Estonia vs Wales result: Kieffer Moore goal keeps Dragons on course for World Cup play-off

Wales secured a precious World Cup qualifying victory over Estonia as Kieffer Moore gave them a 1-0 win in Tallinn.Cardiff striker Moore – who was later booked and will be suspended for next month’s home game against Belarus – prodded home from close range after 12 minutes.In the race for a runners-up spot behind Belgium, and the March play-off place that comes with it, Wales stay third in Group E behind the Czech Republic.The Czechs were 2-0 winners over Belarus to extend their superior goal difference and Wales may still have to rely on their Nations League success to confirm...
Burton striker Kane Hemmings fit to face Morecambe

Burton striker Kane Hemmings is fit for the visit of Morecambe. The 30-year-old was forced off after just 21 minutes of last weekend’s defeat at Plymouth with a tight calf but has trained this week and is ready to play. Defender Michael Mancienne and midfielder Danny Rowe, who have both...
FA Women’s League Cup Recap & Highlights: Manchester City 5-1 Everton Women

The Blues fell on Wednesday, 5–1, to Manchester City in the first match of the FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup Group Stage. Also known as the Continental Cup, the annual competition begins with geographic groups — Everton is with Man City, Manchester United, Durham and Leicester City — followed by a knockout stage.
Catch-up: FA Cup qualifying fourth round - Bromsgrove Sporting v Grimsby Town

Bromsgrove Sporting have made it through three qualifying rounds to make it to this point, with wins over Loughborough University, Worksop Town and Welwyn Garden City. For the hosts, it’s their first ever appearance at this stage, but the club from the seventh tier of English football couldn’t have asked for a sterner task, as they welcome the highest-ranked side in the draw to the Victoria Ground.
Women's FA Cup semi-finals to be shown live on BBC One and BBC Two

Manchester City v Chelsea and Arsenal v Brighton, Sunday 31 October. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. The delayed semi-finals of the 2020-21 Women's FA Cup will be shown live on the BBC. Holders Manchester City...
Scotland take big step towards World Cup play-offs after epic win over Israel

Video caption: 'I thought, get back, you're too old for that' - Scotland boss Clarke on his celebrations'I thought, get back, you're too old for that' - Scotland boss Clarke on his celebrations. Fergie time for McTominay. FT: Scotland 3-2 Israel. Social embed from twitter. 4-0 in Moldova now. Joakim...
Late Leeds equaliser not enough for Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa felt Leeds deserved victory after Rodrigo’s stoppage-time penalty salvaged a point in a 1-1 home draw against Wolves.Spain forward Rodrigo held his nerve in the fourth minute of added time to convert his first goal of the season from the spot after Leeds substitute Joe Gelhardt went tumbling under Nelson Semedo’s challenge.Wolves had ridden the storm at a raucous Elland Road and appeared set to notch their fourth straight Premier League win after snatching the lead through Hwang Hee-chan’s early close-range finish.Bielsa said: “Apart from the initial minutes in both halves we could control the game. We created...
Shrewsbury and Wrexham handed first round FA Cup draws

Shrewsbury Town have been drawn with either Boston United or Stratford Town in the first round of the FA Cup. Coming into the competition for the first time this season at the first round proper, Town will face a trip to a non-league side, regardless of who wins the replay between Boston and Stratford.
