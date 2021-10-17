FA Cup: Newport face play-off victors Morecambe

Wales secured a precious World Cup qualifying victory over Estonia as Kieffer Moore gave them a 1-0 win in Tallinn.Cardiff striker Moore – who was later booked and will be suspended for next month’s home game against Belarus – prodded home from close range after 12 minutes.In the race for a runners-up spot behind Belgium, and the March play-off place that comes with it, Wales stay third in Group E behind the Czech Republic.The Czechs were 2-0 winners over Belarus to extend their superior goal difference and Wales may still have to rely on their Nations League success to confirm...

