CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Oupes 600W Portable Power Station review

By Theresa Villeneuve
The Gadgeteer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREVIEW – Have I been called a prepper? Guilty. I try to be super prepped for an earthquake, which is far and away the most likely natural disaster to hit Southern California. When the Oupes power station came up for review, it was one piece of equipment that was missing from...

the-gadgeteer.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Best Wi-Fi Range Extenders in 2021: Get rid of dead zones in your home

Wireless connectivity has certainly improved over the years  — but that’s not to say it’s always perfect. Even some of the best Wi-Fi setups have their flaws. However, if you’re resistant to an old-school, yet slightly more reliable, wired setup, there are options to improve your Wi-Fi when your provider fails to give you reliable service. One solution is picking up a Wi-Fi range extender. This is especially useful for people with bigger homes that have a plethora of dead zones or just far too many devices for one lonely Wi-Fi router to handle. If you do opt to purchase a...
RETAIL
Network World

5G base stations could be powered by lasers

Laser-powered 5G base stations could become an operational reality in a few years using technology from Seattle-based PowerLight Technologies. In trials, PowerLight’s system transmitted “hundreds of watts over hundreds of meters through the air” to power up a 5G cellular base station, according to Ericsson, which ran the demo in cooperation with PowerLight using an Ericsson Streetmacro 6701 base station. (It consumes a maximum of 300W.)
TECHNOLOGY
Phandroid

XGIMI MoGo Pro Portable Projector Review: Packs a big punch in a portable package

With the Summer of 2021 in the rear view mirror, we’ve reached that time of the year where you and some friends might want to get together to roast some marshmallows and just enjoy the wonders of Fall. And while it’s great to huddle around a fire and reminisce, it’s even better to be able to throw on a movie or the game at the same time. That’s where a projector like the XGimi MoGo Pro will come in, as this little projector weighs in at less than 2 pounds, but is the perfect companion for any movie night.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Power#Battery Power#Usb C Input#Usb C
News4Jax.com

Beat the heat with this portable personal air conditioner and power pack combo for only $99.99

Even though Halloween is around the corner and we are supposed to be well in fall, the heat and humidity have been sticking around. If you still want to stay cool but your apartment building or office has switched off the A/C, you’ll want to grab a small, portable A/C unit of your own. More affordable and portable than window units, personal air conditioners are a blessing for those of us that prefer drier, cooler air. Best of all with summer in the rearview you can get great deals on units like the evaCHILL EV-500. Right now you can get the EV-500 personal A/C unit and evaBANK portable charger for only $99.99, that’s 21% off the normal price!
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

This large, portable external display is powered by a detachable, independent ultra-short-throw pico projector

Coming from the folks at Arovia who designed the SPUD external display in 2016, the Splay is a smaller, brighter, more versatile version of their previous product. Designed to efficiently tick two boxes while being compact and portable, the Splay works both as an ultra-short-throw pico projector with a projection image up to 80-inches, as well as a bright external display, thanks to its foldable projection screen that opens out to give you a large external monitor for your laptop, tablet, or phone.
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

GOKUID Storm 2.1 CH Sound Bar for TV with Subwoofer review

REVIEW – Confession time. I generally like stock speakers. I know, I know. The treble usually sounds like a tinfoil thunderstorm and the bass doesn’t go low enough, or the crackle when one side of whatever speaker-equipped entertainment device you’re working with inevitably dies. (RIP driver-side rear speaker in my ’93 Thunderbird.) But I never thought to diverge away to a speaker set up because the stock speakers would get the job done until I saw the GOKUID Storm Sound Bar. As I was perusing the specs, I couldn’t help but think maybe this will convert me to a new appreciation of sound and possibly (hopefully) annoy my neighbors.
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

Keychron Q1 review – A stunning QMK Custom Mechanical Keyboard

REVIEW – My son and I discovered Keychron about a year ago. We’re both Mac users and were looking to see what all the fuss was about with mechanical keyboards. We bought him the K1 model (104 key with brown Gateron switches) and were almost immediately obsessed. I picked up a K1 and then a K4 from eBay before backing the K3 and then ultimately the K7 I’m using today. Needless to say, when the Q1 came up for review, we got really excited, but nothing could have prepared us for the awesomeness that arrived.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Gadgeteer

Tronsmart Splash 1 Portable Wireless Speaker review – Ridiculously cheap good sound

REVIEW – Have we finally reached the saturation point with portable Bluetooth speakers yet? It seems that new ones are popping up every week—and boy, are they now cheap! However, despite the number of Bluetooth speakers I’ve reviewed over the years, I’ve yet to grow tired of them. There’s just something about quickly grabbing a speaker to take to the kitchen, shower, or back yard and listen to a music playlist or a new audiobook I’m wrapped up in. They don’t even have to be the “best” sounding speaker out there as long as they fill that immediate need for convenience. Many speakers fill this need—among them, the Tronsmart Splash 1 Portable Wireless Speaker.
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

PIXEL K80RGB Lighting Kit review – wonderfully bright but fatally flawed

REVIEW – These days I often create a short video to add to my reviews here at The Gadgeteer. A couple of recent examples include the setup of UREVO’s treadmill and Flexispot’s standing desk. As we’ve said many times on this blog, lighting is key to good photography, and that’s also true for good videography. I previously reviewed a ring light from TONOR, and I use it in many of my stills; honestly though, I need more light for videography. Lots more light. I think I’ve found the solution to my problem: Hundreds of little LEDs found on a pair of photography lights from PIXEL.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Silicon Power Armor A66 portable external hard drive

If you’re in the market for a rugged external hard drive capable of taking plenty of knocks and bumps as well as being IPX4 water resistant, you may be interested in the new Silicon Power Armor A66 portable external hard drive launch this week. Available in a variety of different capacities 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 5TB the pocket sized external hard drive measures roughly 139 mm x 96 mm x 24 mm at its largest and is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection which is also USB 3.0, USB 2.0 backwards-compatible.
ELECTRONICS
whidbeynewstimes.com

Outstyle Music Reviews – Portable Outdoor Speaker Worth It?

Outstyle Music is a portable speaker that enables you to enjoy Music anywhere you want to in a convenient way. It is a small, lightweight, and, most notably, waterproof Bluetooth device, ideal for use outdoors. It is also a wireless rechargeable device that can be charged using a simple USB cable.
ELECTRONICS
justpushstart.com

INNOCN Portable Touchscreen Monitor (PF15-Pro) Review

There is no denying the world has changed the past couple of years. I don’t just mean in response to COVID-19, though it absolutely started the work from home conversation, there are a lot of products that exist to match our flexible lifestyle. Nintendo Switch’s two distinct modes has absolutely resonated with people, battery backups have moved to rechargeable power stations and even monitors are evolving. Among the various brands trying new ideas is INNOCN with their line of adaptable portable monitors. We had the distinct pleasure of checking out their PF15-Pro model, which boasts multiple inputs, 1080p picture, strong viewing angles and a 5000mAh battery pack so you can enjoy it without being near a power outlet, but is it a must for those looking for a bit more form a monitor or does it sound better in practice?
ELECTRONICS
musictech.net

Fluid Audio Focus Headphone Mixing & Playback System review: An excellent value portable mixing solution

+ Software greatly improves the sound/usability of the headphones. A well-treated studio room and high-quality speakers are quite an outlay for any producer. It’s no surprise, then, that we’ve seen an array of innovative software solutions in recent years, which aim to provide the big-budget studio experience via headphones. Fluid Audio has teamed up with dSONIQ for its latest release, offering a complete solution for the budget-conscious, and including a pair of semi-closed back stereo headphones and accompanying Realphones software. But can this low-cost solution give big money results?
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

ThruNite TS2 Lantern Flashlight review – a handy light for work and safety

REVIEW – How often are you in a situation where you need just a little bit of light to illuminate the space around you? When you’re reading in bed at night, setting up a tent while it’s getting dark on a camping trip, working in a crawl space or above the ceiling where there is no other light? ThruNite has a great solution for these and other scenarios in their TS2 Lantern Flashlight.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

These Portable Chargers Will Make Sure Your Smartphone Is Never Out of Action

Low Battery … 20% remaining. This message (or a similar one depending on your phone’s brand) usually means you have two choices. First, stop using your phone and eek out as much time as possible. Second, charge it. Of course, number two is preferable, but unless you’re stationary and ready to plug in, this option is highly inconvenient. That is unless you have a way to charge your phone on the go. This is why you need one of the best portable chargers. You may be aware of portable chargers and possibly already own one. But technology moves fast. With respect...
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

Hammerest Mini Precision Electric Screwdriver Set review

REVIEW – If you are the type of person who considers themselves a DIYer or just likes to have useful tools available for those times when they are needed, you will like this review of the Hammerest Mini Precision Electric Screwdriver Set. Let’s check it out. What is it?. The...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Amazon is having a blowout sale on Samsung TVs, phones and more

If you've been waiting for a good time to buy nearly anything under the Samsung umbrella, today's your lucky day. For a limited time, Amazon is offering some beefy price cuts on Samsung TVs, phones, small appliances, tablets and storage (to name just a few categories). For $200 -- its lowest price to date -- you can get an Alexa-compatible Samsung soundbar. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (a CNET Editors' Choice winner) is within $50 of its lowest price, too.
ELECTRONICS
vashonbeachcomber.com

GoDonut Reviews – Legit Portable Phone & Tablet Device Stand?

Many people are hooked on their phones and tablets for their reasons. It could be because of communication, social media, video content, etc. As much as you enjoy doing all these things with your phone, at some point, you may need to prop your phone up so that you can create videos and communicate well while doing other things.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy