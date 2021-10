It has been more than 20 years since Xena: Warrior Princess ended, yet fans have kept that war cry alive. And they’ve been happy to know the bond between the show’s titular hero played by Lucy Lawless, and her partner in adventure, Renee O’Connor’s Gabrielle, also remains strong. So much so, in fact, these two stars are back on screen together. No, not in ancient Greece. But in New Zealand on Acorn TV’s mystery series My Life Is Murder. The series, currently in its second season, features Lawless as private investigator Alexa Crowe. In the episode dropping on Monday, October 25, Alexa investigates the death of a self-help guru and finds herself in a cat-and-mouse game with the victim’s mysterious wife (played by O’Connor). Below, the dynamic duo reminisces about Xena and their anticipated reunion. Lucy, you recently shared a photo of the two of.

