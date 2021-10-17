CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is ’Halloween’s Michael Myers Inspired By a Real Person?

By Michael Haskoor
Decider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the Halloween movie franchise may be wondering if serial killer Michael Myers is based on a true story. Well, as if the fictional character wasn’t creepy enough, we have even more eerie details for you. Myers has become one of the most recognizable masked killers in horror...

Whatever Happened to Thora Birch from ‘Hocus Pocus’?

"I smell children!" Seeing as it's officially spooky season, it's time to bust out your perennial Halloween traditions and watch Hocus Pocus for the umpteenth time. Yes, you know all the words to "I Put a Spell on You." Yes, you know which Sanderson sister you are. And yes, of course you can't wait for the sequel to be released on Disney+. But do you know what happened to the Disney classic's youngest breakout star?
floydct.com

Jamie Lee Curtis dresses up as mom Janet Leigh for premiere

Jamie Lee Curtis honoured her late mother, Janet Leigh, at the premiere of ‘Halloween Kills’. The 62-year-old actress attended the costume party screening of her latest movie – in which she reprises her role as Laurie Strode – at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday (12.10.21) and turned heads by dressing as her mom’s ‘Psycho’ character, Marion Crane.
Collider

'Halloween': Why Michael Myers' Mask Never Looked Scary Again After John Carpenter's Original

The mask worn by knife-wielding madman Michael Myers in 1978's Halloween is the stuff of low-budget legend. John Carpenter, undoubtedly the Master of Horror but even more masterful at stretching a dime into gold, left the mask in the hands of production designer Tommy Lee Wallace, who famously purchased a William Shatner mask from a random Hollywood Boulevard costume shop for $1.98, spraypainted it white, and tinkered with the eye holes and hair a bit. The result, against all logic and reason, was and still is terrifying enough to become iconic shorthand for "scary murderer with a knife." It's the blankness, the utter lack of emotion at odds with the quick, effectively brutal physical violence Nick Castle brought to the role; that first Michael Myers mask is the embodiment of the nothingness at the center of a sociopath. It's improbably scary, but the real surprise came later. Here we are after 43 years, eleven sequels, and budgets ballooned well past what Carpenter was dealing with in '78, and Michael Myers' mask has somehow never looked as good as it did when someone bought Captain Kirk's face for less than $2 and slapped some spray paint over it.
CinemaBlend

Halloween Kills Review: Michael Myers’ Shockingly Horrific Rampage Continues With A Smart Sequel

In 2018, my review of David Gordon Green’s Halloween likened the semi-reboot to a house refurbishment: taking a dilapidated mansion and working to restore it to its former glory. The original blueprints were whipped out, and all the garbage and needless accoutrements were stripped away as the production focused on further exploring the greatness in the foundation and original design. With smart, modern touches added, a hovel became a home – one perfectly built for Michael Myers to invade so that he can viciously murder all of the occupants.
kq2.com

Here's a first look at 'The Munsters' reboot cast

"The Munsters" director Rob Zombie is giving fans a look at the cast of the reboot. Zombie took to Instagram to officially confirm that Jeff Daniel Phillips will play Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie will be Lily Munster, and Dan Roebuck will be Grandpa Munster. He captioned a picture "Since...
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Attends ‘Halloween Kills’ Premiere Dressed as Her Mom’s Iconic ‘Psycho’ Character

Jamie Lee Curtis dressed as her mother Janet Leigh from the horror classic “Psycho” at the costume party premiere of “Halloween Kills” on Tuesday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Curtis commanded attention when she hit the black arrivals carpet in a blonde wig and blue dress while carrying a bloody shower curtain. “It’s the ultimate good versus evil,” Curtis said of the “Halloween” franchise. “Laurie Strode represents the quotidian, quintessential, innocent American teenage girl, that is innocence personified. And when you collide it with the essence of evil which is Michael Meyers, you create a tension that you,...
Us Weekly

Horror Movie Stars: Where Are They Now?

Being a child star in a horror movie isn’t an easy task — but thousands of actors have taken it on. From Danny Lloyd, who portrayed the horrified child in The Shining, to Devon Sawa, who appeared in multiple Final Destination movies, always somehow escaping death, many stars got their start in horror films.
Collider

‘Halloween Kills’: Kyle Richards, Judy Greer, and Anthony Michael Hall on Michael Myers and Why He’s Been Popular For Such a Long Time

With director David Gordon Green’s and producer Jason Blum's Halloween Kills opening in theaters this weekend and also streaming for free on Peacock, the other day I got to speak with Kyle Richards, Judy Greer, and Anthony Michael Hall about making the sequel. During the interview, they talked about what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of Halloween Kills, why Michael Myers and the Halloween franchise has been popular with so many people for so long, if any of the brutal kills were too much for them, and more. In addition, Richards talks about what it was like filming a scene with alligator handlers in the water and how she was warned to be on the lookout for snakes.
femalefirst.co.uk

Halloween revisited: Michael Myers’ return marked the beginning of an epic trilogy

2018’s Halloween is a horrifying masterpiece. Horror movies have, and always will be one of the most popular franchises, with some of the best including A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) and Scream (1996). However, despite the original Halloween releasing in 1978, the 2018 revamp of the movie was something to behold.
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Halloween Kills The Box Office: Michael Myers Latest Scores Huge, Ridley Scott's The Last Duel Fails

The latest in the long running Halloween franchise has had an amazing first weekend at the box office. The sequel to David Gordon Green's 2018 Halloween has rung up $50.4 million at the box office, giving theaters some hope for a massive fall resurgence in ticket sales. It is also the highest ever day and date streaming and theatrical release. It bested Godzilla vs Kong's $31 million by a wide margin which shows people are definitely heading back out to the cinemas and that Michael Myers still has major interest in the pop culture landscape. As a side note, No Time To Die only made $56 million in its opening weekend. Comparatively, this is an amazing number for a film that was simultaneously available on streaming.
badfeelingmag.com

HALLOWEEN KILLS review: Michael Myers returns for a vicious and incoherent sequel

A year after its original release date, David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills is finally slashing its way into theaters, and in a surprise move, onto NBC’s Peacock streaming service as well. The direct sequel to Green’s 2018 Halloween (itself billed as a direct sequel to John carpenter’s 1978 horror classic), Halloween Kills suffers from an acute case of sequelitis. The film needlessly brings back countless characters from earlier films in the franchise, and throws them together in a confusing time-jumping narrative filled with vicious and mean-spirited violence and a handful of comedic beats. The end result is an excessively cluttered film that wants to be everything to everybody but ends up falling short on most counts.
The Hollywood Reporter

John Hughes Shared His Idea for a ‘Breakfast Club’ Sequel With Anthony Michael Hall

John Hughes, a champion of the teen dramedy, envisioned a potential return to The Breakfast Club as early as the late 1980s and Anthony Michael Hall was privy to his pitch. In an interview with The Independent while promoting Halloween Kills, the actor who broke out as a teen thanks to a series of notable projects from Hughes detailed his regretful falling out with the filmmaker, which led to the two not speaking in the 20 years leading up to Hughes’ passing in 2009. While recounting the last time they spoke on the phone — it was 1987 just as production was...
