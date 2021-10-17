‘A Phenomenal Kid’: 13-Year-Old Killed by Drive-By Shooting While Playing on His Bed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A child was shot in St. Paul on Friday night, becoming the latest young victim of gun violence in the Twin Cities this year. The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of White Bear and Idaho avenues. Officers arriving on the scene worked to assist a preteen who had been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to Regions Hospital. Investigators believe the victim is 12 years old. The child is expected to survive. A witness told officers that they saw a group of youths arguing and then heard multiple shots and saw the victim on the ground. So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation. More On WCCO.com: Tallest Trooper Ever To Serve Among Those Added To Minnesota State Patrol’s Ranks After WCCO’s Eye-Opening Ride Along With Minneapolis Sergeant, Both Sides Of Policing Debate Give Very Different Takes ‘Best Small Cities In America’: 2 Minnesota Communities Make The Top 50 List Buffalo Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting 18-Month-Old

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO