‘A Phenomenal Kid’: 13-Year-Old Killed by Drive-By Shooting While Playing on His Bed

A 13-year-old Bronx boy accused of shooting another 13-year-old was arrested Tuesday—after his mom turned him in. The shooting apparently stemmed from a Snapchat feud that culminated in the boy confronting his rival in person and allegedly shooting him in the knee. The New York Police Department released video footage of the suspect and his friend on Sunday, hoping to gain the public’s help in finding him. The release drew the boy’s mother’s attention, who saw the wanted poster and proceeded to turn her son in. The child was charged with attempted murder, assault, and harassment, per the New York Daily News. “You just shake your head,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a TV interview Wednesday. “It’s terrible all the way around. We have to do better as a society.”
