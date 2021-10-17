Asters a late - and lovely--bloomer

This home has vintage charm! Beautiful, brick rambler with on almost an acre in peaceful, country setting. 2 minutes to Bowling Green and only 25 minutes to Massaponax and Fredericksburg. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen, a living room, a mud room, and a large family room - complete with a brick fire place. Enjoy an acre of cleared, gently sloped back-yard. There are 2 sheds, both on concrete pads, and several old trees dating back centuries. With no HOA, you can easily have chicken or goats and create your own mini-farm. While charmingly vintage, this home has been well maintained! The well pump was replaced in 2009, HVAC and Electric is 7 years old, Windows (except for 2 large front windows) replaced in 2004. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Home is sold As-Is. Listing Agent is Owner. Please allow 1-hour notice for showings.

BOWLING GREEN, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO