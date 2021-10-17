Miami Heat: Why Erik Spoelstra is wrong about Bam Adebayo shooting 3s

Whole blocks go up overnight in Bam Adebayo’s neighborhood. He builds in increments, of course he does, but we’re not in the gym with him each morning and afternoon, watching him develop the skills he brings to the game fully formed. He entered the league as a boulder-shouldered (and perhaps slightly undersized) big man who could bring energy off the bench, which he did for a while, and then it became apparent that he was an intriguingly versatile defender, and then he was getting assists from the elbow, and then he was averaging 16 points per game, and then 19, on the same percentages he’d always shot, that energy guy clip that typically doesn’t sustain as the field goal attempts climb into the double-digits. At some point, he became one of the best isolation defenders in the entire league, at 6-foot-9 and 255 pounds. Sometimes it feels like Bam has never tried something on the court that he couldn’t already do—no uneasy tinkering, stepping into shots he doesn’t trust. He’s a bracingly assured presence, switching 25 feet from the bucket like it’s nothing, on the block and halfway into a move you know is going to pan out.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO