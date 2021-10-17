CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Miami Heat: Why Erik Spoelstra is wrong about Bam Adebayo shooting 3s

By Zamir Bueno
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is perplexed at the narrative that center Bam Adebayo needs to shoot more threes next season. Spoelstra told the media on October 14th that he doesn’t understand the obsession that fans and media have with Adebayo attempting more 3-pointers. Spoelstra proceeded to say...

hoopshabit.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) play against the Miami Heat (0-0) at FTX Arena. Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday October 21, 2021. Milwaukee Bucks 95, Miami Heat 137 (Final) 20 — Steph pic.twitter.com/EObvnkY8wU – 12:41 AM. Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang. Takeaways, details and postgame reaction from the Heat’s dominant season-opening...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Precious Achiuwa
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Pat Riley
Person
Trevor Ariza
Person
Jae Crowder
hoopsrumors.com

Heat Notes: Herro, Okpala, Adebayo, Spoelstra, Olympics

Heat guard Tyler Herro is off to an electric start to the preseason, increasing the hype around the 21-year-old entering his third NBA campaign, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald writes. Herro has scored 26, 24 and 26 points in his first three games, respectively, shooting 28-of-50 from the field...
NBA
Miami Herald

Heat’s P.J. Tucker is looking for the best pancakes in Miami. Here’s why

Before most games, P.J. Tucker can be found eating a stack of pancakes. That seems worrisome at the surface. But for the newly acquired Miami Heat veteran forward, it’s just a part of his pregame routine that he began early in his NBA career as a member of the Phoenix Suns.
NBA
RealGM

Twelve Characters: Bam Adebayo

Whole blocks go up overnight in Bam Adebayo’s neighborhood. He builds in increments, of course he does, but we’re not in the gym with him each morning and afternoon, watching him develop the skills he brings to the game fully formed. He entered the league as a boulder-shouldered (and perhaps slightly undersized) big man who could bring energy off the bench, which he did for a while, and then it became apparent that he was an intriguingly versatile defender, and then he was getting assists from the elbow, and then he was averaging 16 points per game, and then 19, on the same percentages he’d always shot, that energy guy clip that typically doesn’t sustain as the field goal attempts climb into the double-digits. At some point, he became one of the best isolation defenders in the entire league, at 6-foot-9 and 255 pounds. Sometimes it feels like Bam has never tried something on the court that he couldn’t already do—no uneasy tinkering, stepping into shots he doesn’t trust. He’s a bracingly assured presence, switching 25 feet from the bucket like it’s nothing, on the block and halfway into a move you know is going to pan out.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hot Hot Hoops

3 Bold Miami Heat Predictions for the season

On Thursday, the Miami Heat will begin their 2021-22 NBA season when they host the NBA champion, Milwaukee Bucks. After an exciting and promising preseason, the Heat seemed poised to make some noise in the Eastern Conference. And so without sounding too much like a homer, it’s time to make...
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Work, progress, develop: The inside story of the Heat’s laboratory of transformation with Bam Adebayo

Even as teacher, Malik Allen finds himself schooled. Such are the lesson plans when it comes to bringing out the best in Bam Adebayo. So, yes, in his role as the Miami Heat’s big-man’s coach, Allen puts Adebayo through the requisite low-post training, the reverse layups, forceful finishes through contact. And then he explores, like coach Erik Spoelstra, refusing to limit the fifth-year center ...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra with the assist on Bob McAdoo’s selection to NBA 75th Anniversary team

For years, Erik Spoelstra sat alongside on the Miami Heat bench and stewed. He couldn’t understand how Bob McAdoo, then an assistant coach, had been bypassed when the NBA selected 50 players for the league’s 50th Anniversary team in 1996. So when the invitation came to be part of the selection panel for the just-announced 75th Anniversary team, the Heat’s coach made sure he had time on his ...
NBA
Click10.com

Spoelstra thrilled for Heat to start season

MIAMI – In the words of Heat broadcaster Jason Jackson, it’s time to ball y’all. The Miami Heat will open up the season on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat had a long offseason of changes that including trading away Goran Dragic and acquiring veterans Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker.
NBA
InsideTheHeat

Is it Finally Time for Erik Spoelstra Wins Coach of the Year?

Throughout his career, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has been either called underrated or overlooked. It shows each time the Coach of the Year voting takes place after the season. Despite winning two championships and appearing in five NBA Final, Spoelstra has never won the award. He often never was given credit because he led stacked teams led by LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh.
NBA
NBA

The Spice Did Flow: As The HEAT Dominated Their Season Opener, Bam Adebayo Showed Us Where He's Going

Thursday night was about as good as the Miami HEAT have looked in just over a calendar year, a 42-point pièce de dominance that would have cast shadows over any night any of their previous season even with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks missing key parts of their rotation. The HEAT had the juice, perhaps fueled by the playoff loss last season or the mere fact that it is no longer last season, and the Bucks did not. You couldn’t ask for a much better start to the marathon.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Bam Bedlam emerging out of Kyle Chaos for Heat as season opens with resounding statement

The build up to Thursday’s night season opener was all about Kyle Chaos, the way prized offseason acquisition Kyle Lowry had proven to be the little engine that could add a new dimension of energy to the Miami Heat’s offense. But when it started for real in the record-setting 137-95 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at FTX Arena, there also was the arrival of Bam Bedlam. From the outset, Heat ...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

2021 NBA Offseason In Review: Miami Heat

Hoops Rumors is breaking down the 2021 offseason for all 30 NBA teams, revisiting the summer’s free agent signings, trades, draft picks, departures, and more. We’ll evaluate each team’s offseason moves, examine what still needs to be done before opening night, and look ahead to what the 2021/22 season holds for all 30 franchises. Today, we’re focusing on the Miami Heat.
NBA
numberfire.com

Spoelstra: Miami's Kyle Lowry (ankle) game-time decision on Saturday

According to head coach Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (ankle) is a game-time decision for Saturday's contest against the Indiana Pacers. Lowry's status is currently in limbo after Miami's guard suffered an ankle injury during Thursday's blowout victory. Expect Tyler Herro to log more minutes in an uptempo matchup against an Indiana team playing with a 106.0 pace if Lowry is ruled out.
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

167K+
Followers
359K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy